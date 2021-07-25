Big Brother Naija, the popular and biggest reality TV show in Africa is officially in it sixth season following a spectacular launch show on Saturday night hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Tagged, Shine Ya Eye promises to surpass previous seasons with more exciting personalities and engaging activities.

MultiChoice Nigeria, organizers of the show, earlier revealed that this season would feature two launch shows in one weekend, with the second launch show on Sunday night. In addition to the double launch shows; MultiChoice Nigeria also revealed that the BBNaija house has been revamped to better cater to the housemates and the various activities they will engage in to win the grand prize.

The BBNaija house remains an integral part of the show and as such, the house reveal is always looked forward to with great anticipation. Since the return of the BBNaija house to Nigeria in 2019, the multi-purpose facility has gone through several modifications and this season’s happens to the biggest yet with a brand new mezzanine floor added to the structure!

The revamped BBNaija season 6 house now comes with a mezzanine floor measuring over 200sqm. This is in addition to the original house, which measures about 1800sqm with an additional 250sqm for support building services such as the presenter and artistes’ lounges and an art room where all the props for the arena games are made. This mezzanine floor features a brand new indoor games lounge with a trophy cabinet, a private executive lounge accessible only at specified periods and a royal Head of House room measuring over 50sqm!

Images of these new spaces reveal exquisite interior designs and a great attention to detail. For example, the executive lounge features green tufted upholstery with matching green walls and a wallpaper reminiscent of the rainforest. The HoH room on the other hand screams ‘opulence’. The Victorian themed room features a gold headboard above the king-sized bed complete with embroidered maroon throw pillows and a vanity table against a wall with gold detailing. The indoor games lounge will be the ultimate fun zone for the housemates with a snooker board, table football and tennis. The games lounge over looks the dinning area with the balcony railing lined with tribal design potted plants.

The design aesthetic in the common areas of the house features bright colors and geometric shapes with accent of African décor pieces in strategic locations. The gold lion statue at the foot of the HoH chair is also worthy of note. The outdoor area also features a redesigned patio with a mural painting and Jacuzzi. All pieces in the house were locally sourced with close to 75 artisans working to bring this season’s theme to life.

The addition of the new floor has ultimately seen an increase in the number of cameras in the house. In BBNaija Pepper Dem edition in 2019 the house was designed to take seven hand-held cameras and 32 que ball cameras. This season now has 14 hand-held cameras and 37 que ball cameras capable of seeing the housemates at all times. The mezzanine floor alone has 11 of those que balls and two hand-held cameras. There are also two times more ambience microphones to capture every conversation in the house.

Speaking on the house upgrade, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said that the BBNaija house is one of the huge investments made in the show every season. “A lot goes into the production of BBNaija. We ensure that each season we deliver great show and this includes the look and feel of the house, which is an integral part of the show. We will continue to maintain a high level of production standard to bring to our customers a show like never before seen from Nigeria”, he said.

BBNaija season 6, the Shine Ya Eye edition, is without a doubt off to great start. The second launch show airs on Sunday, 25 July at 7pm on DStv channel 298 and GOtv channel 29. BBNaija is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages and on GOtv Max and Jolli. Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com to sign-up.