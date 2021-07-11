

By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

I insist that the greatest assault on the gospel of God’s kingdom as delivered by Christ was launched by Paul the “Apostle” by changing the gospel from that of forgiveness or mercy from the merciful God for repentant sinners to grace (unmerited favour/pardon, they say) from God for anyone that believes that Christ died as a sacrifice for the forgiveness of his sins.



The former construct is simple and didn’t begin with Christ since God is not subject to change. It’s been the message from Noah to John the Baptist and Christ: that the soul that sins dies (physically and/or spiritually) but with a caveat that a repentant sinner gets forgiven by God and restored to his former state as a beloved child of God. The later grace construct was enunciated by Paul who couldn’t prove his own theory because it’s unnecessarily complicated, illogical, clearly capricious and ungodly. It was an attempt to change the nature or character of God and make him a mystery.

So, Paul preached that human beings couldn’t obey the commandments of God, that God knew it but still gave the laws just to ensure that everyone is guilty in order that everyone would need a Saviour in Christ who would die or be sacrificed to God (his own father) to secure God’s pardon for whoever believes in this theory. Paul actually preached that God knew we couldn’t stop lying or stealing or killing people or committing sexual immorality or hating people etc., no matter how much we tried so that he sent Christ to do what we couldn’t do because of our flesh except that Christ also was born in the flesh like all of us and so many people who lived even before Christ were able to obey God and were declared righteous or perfect by God and Christ. Perhaps we would have believed Paul’s false doctrines if we didn’t have access to the words or teachings of Christ. Thank goodness, we have the words of Christ!!

The question that unintelligent Paulinists fail to answer is whether God forgave them or God was paid by Christ on their behalf. If God forgave, he won’t have required (assuming he did) the so-called sacrifice of Christ and if he actually required the sacrifice of Christ in order to forgive, he won’t still be merciful because he’d have gotten his pound of flesh! Sin is a moral debt which requires ONLY repentance to repay. Nobody repents on behalf of another person because only you have control of your will and God has no need for flesh or blood sacrifice since he’s not an idol. Let’ hear God again in these verses below, pulling our ears in warning that he has no business with sacrifices.

Psa 40:6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.

Psa 40:7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,

Psa 40:8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.

Hos 6:6 For I desired mercy, and not sacrifice; and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings.

Mat 9:12 But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.

Mat 9:13 But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

You see why Paul and his followers are daft? You might then ask, “So, why did Christ die?” For those who might not know why Christ was killed and by whom etc., Christ in Matt 21: 33-46 explained it in clear details by himself. I won’t bother with Paul’s bankrupt theory because it’s a waste of time. Instead, I’d totally rely on Christ who is always my only authority to show us that salvation or inheritance of God’s kingdom is not just highly priced, it’d cost one his very life to achieve. Below are the grounds for believing that Christ could never have been a sacrifice for sins and that salvation is anything but free!!



The following are the various baptisms which one must undergo if he would inherit God’s kingdom.

Mat 20:20 Then came to him the mother of Zebedee’s children with her sons, worshipping him, and desiring a certain thing of him.

Mat 20:21 And he said unto her, What wilt thou? She saith unto him, Grant that these my two sons may sit, the one on thy right hand, and the other on the left, in thy kingdom.

Mat 20:22 But Jesus answered and said, Ye know not what ye ask. Are ye able to drink of the cup that I shall drink of, and to be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with? They say unto him, We are able.

Mat 20:23 And he saith unto them, Ye shall drink indeed of my cup, and be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with: but to sit on my right hand, and on my left, is not mine to give, but it shall be given to them for whom it is prepared of my Father.

The mother of the sons of Zebedee really wanted something good, very highly priced and godly except that she didn’t understand the gravity of her own request. Even when the sons claimed to be able to fulfill the maximal and sublime requirements, they were made to know that apart from fulfilling the requirements or paying the price, the decision of who occupies what position in God’s kingdom is made by God himself, not even Christ the son. Men and brethren, there’s a cup to drink and there’s a baptism to be baptized with for every given objective in Christ!! Anyone who’s telling you of a free salvation in God is lying to you with the intention of leading you to hell. The “baptism” and the “cup” are sine qua non for becoming shortlisted as candidates of heaven but the question of who occupies what position in God’s kingdom is addressed by the Father himself.

Obviously, both the cup and baptism refer to suffering, trials and tribulations which sons of God MUST undergo on earth for the sake of Christ. If we understand that Christ died for us because he suffered all manner of wickedness from men in order to deliver the truths of God’s kingdom to us, we do well. But, if we misunderstand his ordeals in bringing us the good news to mean that God subjected him to suffering and death in order for God to forgive us our sins, we’re in error and complete ignorance of who God is. If God requires anyone to suffer apart from repentance before he’s forgiven, God won’t still be merciful because the sinner would have paid for his sin by suffering. People suffer because they are on earth and righteous people suffer much more than others because the world system is designed against righteous people. If you suffer for preaching the gospel, not telling lies, not giving or accepting bribes, etc., you suffer for righteousness sake but if you’re in prison for armed robbery, you’re suffering for your wickedness but you still have a chance to repent. Those who blend with the world and don’t oppose or object to her ways of doing things are usually comfortable and prosperous on earth but untold misery and hardship is their lot in eternity.

Most people believe that Christ is the savior of man but how he saves is what has been misrepresented and misunderstood for ages. There are two key things he did that makes him the only anointed one and savior of man. First, he revealed to us that God forgives sins and man forgives sins! If a sinner repents, he gets forgiven by God and that sinner must have forgiven his offenders as a precondition for obtaining forgiveness from God – only the merciful obtains mercy from God. Christ solved the sin question at both levels of God and man. Why then should anyone still perish if men forgive and God forgives? The only person who still perishes in spite of Christ’s revelation is the person who fails to repent and/or fails to forgive others. So, Christ saves us by telling us the truth (which sets us free) in a much more elaborate manner than the way the prophets put it, not by suffering or dying on the cross! If we apply the truth to our lives, we live but if we don’t, we perish. it’s up to us.

Second, he is the one who judged Satan and cast him out or took away the right or authority he had over the world including human beings. In Matt 4, Satan asserted his right over the world and Christ didn’t contest it since it was still valid at that time of temptation but later on in his ministry, he openly announced the judgement and defeat of Satan so that every believer in Christ has power over Satan and his works. Anywhere the devil still steals, kills or destroys is a place where people are in the dark, totally ignorant regarding the good news. Once the light enters, the devil flees! So, Christ defeated Satan on our behalf so that we just enter into his (Christ’s) labours and inherit his conquest of Satan as we don’t have to labour to defeat Satan again.

Joh 12:27 Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour.

Joh 12:28 Father, glorify thy name. Then came there a voice from heaven, saying, I have both glorified it, and will glorify it again.

Joh 12:29 The people therefore, that stood by, and heard it, said that it thundered: others said, An angel spake to him.

Joh 12:30 Jesus answered and said, This voice came not because of me, but for your sakes.

Joh 12:31 Now is the judgment of this world: now shall the prince of this world be cast out.

Luk 23:27 And there followed him a great company of people, and of women, which also bewailed and lamented him.

Luk 23:28 But Jesus turning unto them said, Daughters of Jerusalem, weep not for me, but weep for yourselves, and for your children.

Luk 23:29 For, behold, the days are coming, in the which they shall say, Blessed are the barren, and the wombs that never bare, and the paps which never gave suck.

Luk 23:30 Then shall they begin to say to the mountains, Fall on us; and to the hills, Cover us.

Luk 23:31 For if they do these things in a green tree, what shall be done in the dry?

If, in fact, Christ suffered and died on our behalf, he would have told these women crying and sympathizing with him not to worry, that he was suffering so they and their children won’t have to suffer again but he declared the exact opposite. He is saying that if the people of this world, sons of the evil one, meted out that level of wickedness to him in spite of his status as the sinless Messiah who had absolutely no reason to be envied by anyone in his time since his life counted for nothing other than the gospel, they would certainly do worse things to others including his followers.

In very many respects, he’s the green tree while we’re the dry. He never married and never had a child, never went to any formal institution of learning and never sought relevance or honour from human beings, never sinned (against God or man) or yielded to temptation, never contested for anything in this life, owned nothing except his clothes on his body, had absolutely zero regard for everything in this life including his own life, fasted and prayed for fourty days and fourty nights, did nothing else order than speak the truth but the world still dealt ruthlessly with him not withstanding his selflessness or righteousness. Isn’t it obvious that he suffered because the world is a place created for suffering? Whereas the world is created for suffering, those who stand on the side of truth will always suffer much more than others. So, if you want it easy and cool in this life, run away from Christ but if you’re prepared to take on the heat (trials, tribulations or afflictions) that comes because of your faith in Christ, stay with him and wait for that eternal rest and happiness prepared for those who endure to the end.

Luk 14:26 If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.

Luk 14:27 And whosoever doth not bear his cross, and come after me, cannot be my disciple.

Luk 14:28 For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it?

Luk 14:29 Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begin to mock him,

Luk 14:30 Saying, This man began to build, and was not able to finish.

Luk 14:31 Or what king, going to make war against another king, sitteth not down first, and consulteth whether he be able with ten thousand to meet him that cometh against him with twenty thousand?

Luk 14:32 Or else, while the other is yet a great way off, he sendeth an ambassage, and desireth conditions of peace. Luk 14:33 So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple.

The above scriptures (Lk14:26-32) is clear enough and very easy to understand if the reader is honest. It’s unthinkable for one to read it and still believe Paul’s false message of a free salvation. First, you have to hate your family and your very own life in order to qualify as Christ’s disciple. Some evil people would tell us that you don’t really have to hate your family and your life, that Christ doesn’t really mean to “hate”, that he just says to love him more than one’s family or self! Can you see how terrible some of us are? We call black white and vice versa.

If Christ says hate, he means hate! Let’s break it down. A man who isn’t bothered about what he wears as long as he isn’t naked (wears faded, unironed and worn out clothes), doesn’t bother whether or not he’s poor as long as he maintains his godly scruples, doesn’t care that he’s excluded from the society because of his insistence on godliness, tells the truth that might implicate his family members or make him and them suffer, doesn’t consider his family members or himself first when he’s in charge of distributing favours, has no regard for his family or himself when he’s taking godly decisions, always praying and going without food, seeks first the kingdom of God ahead of everything else etc., hates his family and himself. Anyone who hates himself had laid down his life or lost his life for Christ sake and he’d surely have a better life as the reward in heaven but those who love and cherish their lives on earth have gained or kept it and will surely lose it in eternity. John the Baptist was a perfect example of Christ’s disciple even if he lived “before Christ”. Remember, Christ existed before his incarnation as the word of God. The word of God always existed since God always existed.

A man MUST bear his cross in order to qualify as Christ disciple. Why should it be so since Christ already bore his cross to Calvary? The truth is that he bore his own cross in obedience to God to show us the much need example to follow. His cross isn’t just the wooden cross he carried on which he was hanged. His cross includes every affliction he endured in the process of delivering the truth to humanity. So, every affliction we endure in order to obey God is a cross. If one tells you he’s a follower of Christ, ask him to show you his cross! Since Paul preached about a free salvation, he obviously preached about another kingdom or God different from the one Christ preached.

Also, in the scriptures above, Christ counsels us to count the cost of following him or the cost of eternal life and decide whether we could afford it or not. He likened it to a building or war plan and none of the two scenarios is a joke. Is it possible for one to read these sort of dread sovereign words of Christ and trivialize it to mean that Christ already did everything for us (apart from defeating Satan and bringing us the truth)? The cost of eternal life or the baptisms of Christ is finding out everything Christ did in preaching the good news and replicating them. Since he fasted and prayed consistently in his ministry, we should do same; he despised his life, family or lineage and the world in general, so should we, if we’re his followers. Prayer vigils was his life style, it should also be ours. He sought only the kingdom of God, everything else was irrelevant to him and his live was all about preaching the good news. NB: you might still work or own a business as a child of God but everything else including your work or business remains irrelevant placed side by side with God’s kingdom.

Our lives as God’s children or followers of Christ should be based on three things: mercy, justice and faith or faithfulness. These are the weightier matters of the law or the most important concepts in God’s kingdom.

In our journey to heaven, let’s remember there are cups to drink, baptisms to be baptized with and crosses to bear. Christ drank his own cup, bore his cross and was baptized with his various baptisms. You are blessed if you’re able to know when the situation is a cross, a cup or a baptism of Christ so you submit to the will of God and not kick against the brick wall.

I always say that if we could not be righteous in spite of the words of Christ, the most precious Holy Spirit and the angels of God that are all available to help us fulfill the call of God on our lives, it’s either the gospel is useless or we’re just not interested in it. For those who are interested, the combination of the Holy Spirit, the written word of God, and the ministering angels of God are more than enough to see us through. The Lord bless our ears and eyes to hear and see the kingdom of God whenever it’s manifest around us. Amen



