The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Tuesday held a service of tributes in honour of its Founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua, who died on June 5.

Reports it that the service was held at SCOAN premises, Ikotun, Lagos State.

The service was one of Joshua’s burial activities.

Reports have that SCOAN had, at a news conference on June 29, said that July 5 to July 11, would be dedicated for a series of Joshua’s ‘laying to rest’ activities tagged: ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua (1963 to 2021)’.

In a tribute, Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, said that her 31 years of marriage to the late prophet was not without trials.

She said that her husband taught her to understand that trials strengthened children of God.

“For gold to become gold, it must pass through the fire,” she said.

Evelyn said that her husband was dedicated to his ministry.

“You grew the church from an eight-member assembly sitting on a mat, to the ‘level we are today.

“You grew me to be the woman I am today.

“I stand here today to say thank you for choosing me, caring for me and nurturing me.

“Thank you for being a good father to the children, thank you for shielding me from those who were bent on soiling our lives; you were undeterred,” Evelyn said.

She said that her husband spent his life on things that would outlive him.

Evelyn said her husband’s death was peaceful, but regretted that he would no longer be seen on earth.

“It is, however, comforting that you have gone home after service; sleep on my beloved. Sleep on my God’s general,” she said.

The prophet’s first daughter, Mrs Sarah Joshua-Moshi, said that her father taught her everything she knew about the Word of God.

She said that her father created time to care for her and her siblings.

“He told me that the work of God is beautiful. Indeed you lived a life of sacrifice till your last moment on earth.

“I will truly miss your conversations with me. I will truly miss your wisdom,” she said.

Sarah added that her father dedicated his life to humanitarian service.

The prophet’s second and third daughters, Promise and Hart, also poured encomiums on him, describing him as a great man and loving father.

His son-in-law, Mr Brian Moshi, said that he lived an exemplary life of service to God and humanity.

Moshi said that his father-in-law could do many things at the same time.

“You were a great teacher, yet a good student, a lion, yet a lamb.

“I have doubted so many times if you were human; you never waited for tomorrow to accomplish what could be done today,” Moshi said.

He described the late prophet as a trailblazer.

NAN reports that the event was anchored by two comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka and K. C. Brown.

A number of foreigners attended the event.

Pastor Jorge Arevalo from Honduras, and a Ghanaian, Mr Ebenezer First-Quao, read a biography of the late SCOAN founder.

In the biography, they read how the late prophet attained great heights from a humble beginning