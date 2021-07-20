By Ibrahim Wuyo

The National Union of Textile Garment & Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), has kicked against alleged plan to sell some of the assets of Kaduna Textiles Limited (KTL).

The workers said they shall mobilize their members and take all legal means to stop any sale of the company’s assets not geared towards settling the outstanding benefits of the workers in line with the court order since 2005.

President of the textile workers, Comrade John Adaji,in a Sallah message ,called on the Northern Governors to take necessary steps to revive Kaduna Textiles Limited (KTL).

He said the union was ever ready to support any effort to resuscitate KTL including getting prospective investors willing to invest in the company.

“However, in the meantime, the settlement of entitlements of the workers amounting to N687,073,346.00 should be given urgent priority. These workers have suffered untold hardship due to long lay off from work without pay. Urgent settlement of their entitlements including a support to them and their families will go a long way in reducing their burden and alleviating their increasing destitution, poverty and desperation.”

“Kaduna Textiles Limited (KTL) is the oldest textile company in Nigeria and indeed Africa and the proud legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello,” he said.

According to him,” this year’s Eid-el-Kabir is the second since the advent of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic. We salute the proactive response by the government and all stakeholders to contain the spread of the corona virus in the country. In particular, we commend the efforts of the Federal government to address the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration also comes against the background of worsening insecurity in virtually all parts of the country as we continue to witness rising cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and terror attacks which most of the victims are the poor working men and women in the farms, work place, home, places of worship, teachers and school children.”

“The point cannot be overstated, the state exists primarily for the protection of lives and property and ensuring the well being of the people. To this extent, we call on government at all levels to rise up to the challenge of insecurity in the country. Security agencies must revisit their strategy and take proactive measures to secure all Nigerians.”

READ ALSO: Textile workers felicitate with Muslims at sallah

“Experience during this Sallah season shows that prices of basic food items have gone up significantly. Nigeria has made remarkable progress towards ensuring sustainable food security within the context of the CBN anchor borrowers and other interventions in the agric sector. However, food scarcity/insecurity is imminent if we do not aggressively address the myriad factors threatening food security in the country namely communal conflicts and violent clashes between herders and farmers. The activities of kidnappers and bandits in the recent time have further compounded the problem as farmers cannot conveniently go to their farms due to fear of being kidnapped or killed. This is also affecting the cotton farmers.”

“We also believe that the most enduring means to address the state of insecurity and crime in the country is through mass creation of decent employment for the teeming unemployed youths in the country. The level of unemployment in Nigeria is unacceptably high. This is worrisome for a country which is expected to be the world’s third most populous country by the year 2050, with over 300 million people, according to the United Nations. Mass poverty and youth unemployment remain the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.