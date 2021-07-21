He’s fighting a just course-Group

Demand his immediate release from detention

By Adeola Badru

Agitators for the secessionist of Yorubaland in their hundreds, stormed Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Wednesday, demanding that the extradition of Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho to Nigeria should not be granted by the Beninese government for any reason.

The protest which began at his Soka Ibadan residence disrupted vehicular movements in major roads across the vicinity, while they proceeded to the streets, calling for Igboho’s freedom with their various placards bearing different inscriptions, warning the Federal Government of Nigeria not to undermine Igboho’s right to freedom.

They added that Igboho had committed no offence and as such should be allowed to move freely without being hunted.

While speaking with journalists, the leader of the protest, Yusuf Ajikobi, said it was unjust for the Yoruba nation agitator to be detained outside the Nigerian jurisdiction, vowing that the agitation would not stop until their demands are met.

He said: “He is fighting for a genuine course and we all in support of his agitation. We are here to appeal to the Beninise Goverment not to extradite Igboho to the Nigerian Government.”

“They should allow him to seek asylum in Germany. Yoruba cannot cannot continue to suffer. We are tired of how hardsmen are killing our farmers in the southwest and raping our girls. We demand our freedom. Let Sunday Igboho be. Let him move freely, let him enjoy his freedom.”

“Help us ask Buhari and his people; what is the offence of Igboho? He asked Fulani herders killing and raping our people to leave; is that an offence? The federal government under Buhari knows where bandits and Boko Haram leaders are but they ignore them, preferring to use Nigeria resources to kidnap peace loving people and put them in jail.”

“This government watched a northern cleric romancing bandits, visiting them in the forest but this government still claims not to know bandits whereabouts.”

“We call on our southwest governors and Yoruba monarchs to rise up and fight for the people that put them in position. It is not a crime if someone is asking for an end to oppression. The Federal Government is pushing too far in the way it is handling the issues of Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.”

Recall that Igboho was arrested at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic around Monday night by security operatives in the West African country and consequently detained.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government had since been pushing for his extradition to Nigeria but many individuals and groups have kicked against this move.

