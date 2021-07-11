Former General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura, Prophet Samuel Abiara at the burial thanksgiving said the body of Christ in Nigeria did not hate TB Joshua stressing that the he late cleric is a pride to the body of Christ in Nigeria and around the globe.

Praying for the TB Joshua’s immediate family, ministers and the entire congregation, Prophet Abiara, said Joshua was a pride to Christendom, reiterating that the late philanthropist left an everlasting legacy which individuals should learn from.

In his words: “I am here to tell the whole world that Prophet TB Joshua is a man of God and the body of Christ in Nigeria did not hate him, we loved him. The world will miss him.

“He is pride to the body of Christ across the globe. He is loved by all; widows, orphans, the less privileged all love him. He is a man of God that followed the footsteps of Jesus Christ. His life should be a lesson for everyone, he is a humanitarian, he is a giver.

“If you are a true disciple of Jesus Christ, some people will insult you. Jesus Christ was insulted by some set of people. As a believer, it is not a new thing if some people gang up and hate you.

“If God loves someone and you said you did not love him or her, that is your problem. Prophet TB Joshua was not a lazy man of God, he prayed, fasted and preached the gospel,” he said.

The cleric urged the deceased’s wife, Pastor Evelyn Joshua to be strong and remain faithful to the call of God.

He further told ministers, workers and members in the church to continue the good works the late Joshua left behind.

Turning to ministers, Prophet Abiara said; “Ministers, disciples, workers including all the members in the church must not leave this church because of the death of the man of God. Stay and pray for the deceased family, encourage them and continue the good work”

During the service, a member of the church testified of how their son was healed of arm fracture while watching the live broadcast of the burial.

Some of the American gospel Artistes that ministered during the thanksgiving service include but not limited to, Fred Hammond, Byron Cage, Brian Courtney among others.