Prophet TB Joshua was no doubt a man who commanded great followership via impacts globally. His Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), located at Ikotun, a suburb of Lagos State, blossomed and attracted the world to Nigeria.

SCOAN became a centre of religious tourism for people across the globe, with many seeking healing and other miracles as unofficial sources say the church attracts two million guests each year.

The 57-year-old was among the most sought-after preachers in his lifetime, drawing most of his followers and church members from Latin America, Europe and Africa.

He hosted presidents, the rich and the poor worldwide, and made tremendous impacts on sports development. He indiscriminately supported the downtrodden, helped nations in distress and brokered peace across countries.

Joshua’s philanthropic activities further portrayed the Synagogue Church of All Nations in a good light. By giving to the poor, Joshua presented his ministry as a movement concerned not only with the spiritual welfare of the people but also with their physical prosperity.

Joshua also made a substantial contribution to the advancement of televangelism in Africa. For instance, the Emmanuel TV channel was founded in 2007 by Joshua and used extensively to showcase the activities of the Synagogue Church of All Nations. These activities include bible readings, teachings, testimonies of miracles, and Christian children’s programmes like cartoons.

As a mark of respect for him, many of his front line spiritual sons and direct protégés were physically present at the synagogue to celebrate his life and time. One of these is the general overseer of the Abuja based Shiloh Word Chapel; Prophet I.O Samuel; In his own words, the clergy said “ the prophet you don’t honour, you cannot part take of his grace and anointing, many people see us excel in the prophetic ministry today, but they thought it is luck or chance, NO!, We have been products of true, consistent and direct followership of our father Prophet TB Joshua.

“My friend and brother Prophet Peters A.D, all the way from South Sudan. I can remember himself and me, was live on this SCOAN ground in the year 2011, On fasting asking for Grace 2011.

“We were here together on Prayer Mountain under the prophetic training of our father Prophet TB Joshua. Today, by God’s grace we relate With Presidents, leaders and Nations; that’s not luck but greatness through consistent followership with the man that carried grace. We are happy to be called his sons and protégées, his impact in our lives is visible, that is the power of true discipleship,” the clergy said.