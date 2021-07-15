By Femi Bolaji

Following his transfer from teaching to Admin cadre, Taraba state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Peter Vau, says his position as leader of the Teachers subsists.

Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Yakubu Agbaizo, established in a letter that Vau is now an Assistant Director.

The letter in part reads: “I write to convey approval for your immediate transfer/posting from Teaching to Admin Cadre.

“Consequently, you are hereby posted to Lau LGEA for your assignment. “Thus, the Education Secretary Lau will post you appropriately in line with this directive.

“Similarly, I have also been directed to convey Executive’s approval for your immediate promotion to the rank of Assistant Director on GL 15 WEF 1/1/2020.

“This Promotion is in Recognition of your dedication to service of Taraba State particularly in your Union the NUT. This gesture takes immediate effect from 1/7/2021.”

When contacted, Vau said he has reported to his new station, but he remains the Chairman of NUT in Taraba state till the end of his tenure.

He also disclosed that further communication regarding the Union would be relayed to the press in due time.