Talented sensational act, Dollypizzle, drops surprise EP titled Light & Love (The Ep)

Nigerian “All Genre” recording artiste, Okunuga Olamide Oluwadolapo, widely known by his stage name Dollypizzle, has unveiled the official artwork and track-list for his soon to be released EP titled “Light & Love”.
“Light & Love The EP” serves as Dollipizzle’s first studio extended playlist in the music business.
The artist is Here with a Provocative Lyricism with self acclaimed king of all genre made justice to the Light & Love The EP.. This is a piece that will bless the listeners and also make them have insight about major occurrence happening in the hip-hop community.
Dollypizzle Light & Love The EP Tracklist Include;
- Temple
- What You Know
- Ishe feat. Otega & Tilash Maroni
- Eledalomo
- No feat. Fola
Track 1,2,4,5 Produced by SbThaProducer,
Track 3 Produced by Drimz. Mixing & Mastering by ClaceMixx