Talented sensational act, Dollypizzle, drops surprise EP titled Light & Love (The Ep)

Nigerian “All Genre” recording artiste, Okunuga Olamide Oluwadolapo, widely known by his stage name Dollypizzle, has unveiled the official artwork and track-list for his soon to be released EP titled “Light & Love”.

“Light & Love The EP” serves as Dollipizzle’s first studio extended playlist in the music business.

The artist is Here with a Provocative Lyricism with self acclaimed king of all genre made justice to the Light & Love The EP.. This is a piece that will bless the listeners and also make them have insight about major occurrence happening in the hip-hop community.

Dollypizzle Light & Love The EP Tracklist Include;

Temple What You Know Ishe feat. Otega & Tilash Maroni Eledalomo No feat. Fola

Track 1,2,4,5 Produced by SbThaProducer,

Track 3 Produced by Drimz. Mixing & Mastering by ClaceMixx

Vanguard News Nigeria