By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has disclosed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are interested in collaborating with the Pakistan Armed Forces (PAF) in the area of defence capabilities to boost its operations.

General Irabor made this known when he received the Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (PCJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, in Abuja.

The CDS stated that the AFN under his watch would further strengthen the long existing strategic partnership with its Pakistani counterpart on human capacity building, acquisition of military platform and modern communication gadgets.

According to the CDS, “Pakistan stands a good ground for us (AFN) to improve on our defence capabilities”

Deputy Director, Defence Information, Air Commore WAP Maigida quoted the CDS reiterating the commitment of the AFN towards partnering with both foreign and regional allies in order to build capacity of its personnel towards meeting the various security threats.

On his part, the Pakistani Defence Chief said he was in Nigeria to seek ways on how to further deepen the scope of the defence cooperation between Pakistan Armed Forces and its Nigerian counterpart.

Gen Raza noted that AFN and PAF could also collaborate in the area of defence production capabilities which include manufacturing of armoured tanks, small arms and ammunition, communication equipment amongst others.

Gen Raza added that there was need for both Armed Forces to share their individual experiences in the fight against terrorism which according to him, Nigeria and Pakistan were facing with it’s peculiar security challenges.

He reiterated that the PAF will continue to support the AFN in all areas of endeavours aimed at surmounting insecurity.