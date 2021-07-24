Funke Oshonaike will take on Liu Juan of the U.S. on Saturday as Team Nigeria begin their quest for a first-ever medal in the Olympic Games’ tennis event.

Oshonaike will be playing in a preliminary round match in the women’s singles event of the competition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The game is billed for 9 a.m in Tokyo. Oshonaike’s younger teammate, Offiong Edem, will also join the fray in the women’s singles round one later today. She will take on Hungary’s Dora Madarasz. Also, Olajide Omotayo will be in action about the same time in round one of the men’s singles event at the same venue against Tiago Apolonia from Portugal.

Nigeria’s biggest medal hope in the competition, Quadri Aruna, will only be joining the action in the men’s singles on Tuesday in round three

Vanguard News Nigeria