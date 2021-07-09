T.B Joshua: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu shower tributes on late SCOAN founder

By Onozure Dania & Olayinka Latona

Tributes and testimonies poured in on Friday as the remains of the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly called T.B was laid to rest.

Dignitaries from all walks of life testified about his works, life, and impact to humanity especially the less privileged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his tribute, titled: ‘Celebration of life and legacy of Prophet Temitope Joshua’ described the late Joshua as an intentional man of God that fulfilled destiny.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi said the late televangelist was an ‘uncommon minister’ who impacted people within and outside the shores of Nigeria positively. Sanwo-Olu added that the pastoral, wise counsel, and philanthropic gestures of Joshua will be sorely missed by all.

In his words: “There is a time to be born and there is time to die. Prophet T.B Joshua ran a purposeful race, he chooses to focus on his pastoral race, his demise on June 5, will forever be remembered. We should however celebrate this Apostle his life is indeed worthy of emulation”.

He lived with the common man and became a renowned preacher. He came from a humble background and he still served as a father to the fatherless, widows, and the less privileged.

” I urge all Christians to emulate TB Joshua’s life. We must be determined to make Nigeria a pride among other countries. I commensurate with Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the children, and the Church. He would be greatly missed”.

The world has lost a giant ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Friday, paid glowing tributes to the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Joshua saying the world has lost a giant.

Akeredolu, who spoke during the burial of TB Joshua said Joshua’s death is a global knock as his ministry attracted immeasurable foreign followership. The governor, in his over 20 minutes testimony at the event, said the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador who left an unforgettable legacy.

He said: “Temitope Joshua is a loss to Christian faithful, to the adherent of other faiths. His humanitarian work touched several lives. He left an unforgettable legacy. He has engraved himself in the heart of people all over the world and we will not forget our brother in a hurry.”

” Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the people of Ondo State, Nigeria and indeed the entire world has lost a rare gem, a true son of Ondo state.

His passing is indeed a great loss not only to his home town Arigidi but to the entire humanity. A very humble man, you need to visit his place Arigidi, no wonder this is a world congregation, I am not too sure we have had this great in a service like this, the world is more represented here than when Nelson Mandela was buried.

He contributed greatly to the downtrodden, he contributed greatly to the widows, less privileged, he touched their lives, economically and spiritually.

“He was a special child from what I heard from his peers, maybe he didn’t know he was special because he performed miracles in primary school. He was one who would tell his peers don’t go and play, if you go, you will break your leg, and if you proceed, you will come back with a broken leg, he had a special gift.

” His love was not only for the less privileged, but it was also for the privileged. I can testify personally, the things I benefitted from him, when I won election as governor of Ondo State, he drove all the way from Lagos to Owo to congratulate me, he prayed for me and put something in my pocket, he said as my governor, you will need to entertain people.

” What we benefited from him, in Ondo State, in terms of education, he paid the electricity of four local governments in Ondo state, a number of them did not have a transformer, he bought and ensured that they were connected to the national grid.

” The SCOAN is probably the most tourist site in Nigeria because people come here from all over the world.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in his tribute said as a televangelist, late T.B Joshua did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

Represented by his wife, Olori Naomi Enitan, he urged the family to take solace in his good adding that the late cleric is now Heaven’s gain.

Vanguard News Nigeria