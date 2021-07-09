…Politicians, monarchs, Clerics, others pay tribute

…Market, shops around the church shut

By Onozure Dania & Olayinka Latona

Tributes and testimonies poured in on Friday as the remains of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly called T.B was laid to rest.

Dignitaries from all walks of life testified about his works, life and impact to humanity especially the less privileged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his tribute, titled: ‘Celebration of life and legacy of Prophet Temitope Joshua described the him as an intentional man of God that fulfilled destiny.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi said the late televangelist was an ‘uncommon minister’ who impacted people within and outside the shores of Nigeria positively.

Sanwo-Olu added that the pastoral, wise counsel and philanthropic gestures of Joshua will be sorely missed by all.

Vanguard News Nigeria