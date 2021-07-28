— We’ve accepted the verdict

The 2020 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede SAN and the party have reacted to the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed his appeal and upheld the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu saying the nation’s democracy was on trial.

The candidate and the party however said that they have accepted ” the verdict of the Supreme Court being the Apex Court in the land.

“In their considered opinions, all the Justices agreed that Mai Mala Buni violated the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) but four of them in their majority decision dismissed our Appeal because Buni was not joined in the petition.

” Three other Justices in their minority judgement held that joining Buni was unnecessary because the Constitution which is the ground norm of our democracy can not be trampled upon with such impunity.

“The implication of this verdict is that the non-joinder of Buni is more fatal to the petition than the infringement on the Constitution.

“Our party wishes to encourage all our party supporters to remain steadfast and be consoled that, we fought a good fight, from the beginning to the end.

” The Supreme Court is the “Guardian Angel” of our Constitution and Democracy. To ensure that nobody tramples upon it without consequence.

” To this end, the Judgement will also go into history as one of the major tests of our democracy which ought to be guided by the rule of law.

Peretei added that ” As much as we are not discouraged by this verdict, we shall continue to pursue that which will make life easier for the people of Ondo State.

