– My victory is an act of God

— Asks Jegede to join hands with him to move Ondo forward

—Ondo APC describes verdict as sound, faultless

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has lauded the nation’s judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence in deciding the appeal filed at the Supreme Court by the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2020 election, Eyitayo Jegede SAN.

Akeredolu who described his victory at the Supreme court as an act of God said that ” l believe that we can still be proud of our judiciary in this country”.

The Supreme Court today in 4 to 3 Judgment dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and its candidate Jegede against the election of Akeredolu as governor of Ondo state

In a Majority Judgment, the Apex court held that it is not in dispute that governor Buni is the acting chairman of the party in breach of section 183 of the constitution.

The appeal was based on the ground that Mai Mala Buni was holding a position as the acting chairman of APC while a governor.

Governor Buni was not made a party as he was the centre of the issue.

The court affirms the decision of the lower court that the petition was incompetent.

Recall that Jegede had earlier lost at the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

Reacting to the verdict in Akure, the Ondo state capital, governor Akeredolu said that ” l just heard the news of the final decision of the final court on the election petition filed by my brother, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

“The supreme dismissed his appeal on a 4-3 basis and that in essence is that from the Tribunal up to the Supreme Court.

” The justices have affirmed that the petition was most frivolous. As you know 12 Justices have affirmed in our favour and only three supported that petition. Three at the Tribunal, five at the Court of Appeal and four at the Supreme Court.

” So, I’ve every reason to thank God and to appreciate our judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence. I believe that we can still be proud our judiciary in this country.

” For me, it is an opportunity again for us to get on board and do more work.

“And for me, the glory of this victory of this election petition success is to God Almighty. And I want to thank the legal team that has represented us. We have so many Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“We thank the INEC team led by Charles Edosanwan and Bawa, both of them SAN. We thank also the APC team lead by Lateef Fabgbemi, SAN and others including Sola Oke, SAN.

” l want to also thank my team led by Akinola Olujimi, SAN for their work. We now plan to get this behind us and get to work.

“My advice to Jegede is that this has ended now. Let him come, let us work together, at least for the upliftment of Ondo State. I don’t doubt his love for the state. He has served here before as Attorney General for about Seven and half years.

“Let him come over, let us work together and work for this state. That is my advice to him. We don’t go any longer to the privy council. It has ended here.

Also, the state chairman of the APC in the state, Engineer Ade Adetimehin described the Supreme court verdict as “sound and faultless”.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye in Akure said that ” The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo commends the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court for a sound and faultless judgement on the State governorship election petition.

“We urge the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to appeal to the Privy Council of the United Kingdom, where the party and its governorship candidate take exception to the collapse of their petition.

“The party is thrilled by the resolve of the apex court to uphold the decisions of the lower courts on the petition. The truth is always constant.

” The chapter rejoices with the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, his deputy, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, and all the residents of the Sunshine State for this popular affirmation of the people’s mandate.

“The APC family expresses profound appreciation to all the parties and stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the legal teams, chieftains of the ruling party, and the electorate, for their contributions and support while the legal battle lasted.

“The party enjoins the Governor and his Deputy to put the legal gymnastics and distractions behind them, and focus on their selfless approach to governance, in the interest of every resident of the state, irrespective of party affiliations.

Adetimehin said “While sympathizing with the PDP over the internal crisis rocking the party, the Ondo APC challenges the PDP to reorganize itself so it could present a productive opposition to the performing government.

