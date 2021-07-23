3rd Force Organisation, a political pressure group determined to play a key role in influencing who becomes Governor in Delta State, come 2023, on Thursday visited Isoko Nation, as the Professor Chris Akpotu-led Isoko Development Union (IDU), his executive members and some leaders of the youth wing, hosted the group in the socio-cultural association’s town hall in Isoko.

Present to receive the lobby group were the immediate past president, IDU, High Chief Iduh Amadhe; Professor Chris Akpotu, President General; Crown Prince Desmond Ogbuadu, 1st Vice President General; Obobolo Edward, Treasurer; Dan Odhomo, 2nd Vice President General; Chief Deniis Akwakwa, Assistant Secretary; Chief Jubilant Igehje JP, Publicity Secretary and Victor Okokwano.

Others are Prince Kennedy Onorakuta; Hon. Levi Itovah, VP, Ofagbe; Felix Efedhoma, PG, Ovrode; Chief (Engr.) Jerry Okokowa, PG, Iyede Kingdom; Chief (Dr.) Aloy Okpelogbo, PG, Okpe-Isoko/Chairman, PG Forum and Sir Patrick Omaduvie, Social Secretary, IDU.

Also present was Comrade Hyacinth Ewariezu, President, IDU, Youthwing and some of his executive.

Speaking during the visit, National Coordinator of the group and also the Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Community Development, Chief David Omoru, said that the visit was necessary because 2023 election is less than 20 months away.

His words: “We are here for two things. First, so that Isoko Development Union (IDU) can help Delta Central to produce the next governor. Our task is to ensure that an Urhobo Governor happens in 2023. We did it in the past.”

Adding: “We are working for Delta Central because there is a zoning arrangement and it is Delta Central’s turn. We are following this path because allowing Delta Central get it means peace, brotherliness and equity.

“That we are advocating for Delta Central does not mean that the group will support just any candidate from Delta Central. We must look at the quality of who wants to be governor from Delta Central. We don’t want the state to go below the level of development it is now. Even some persons who don’t qualify to be councilor want to be governor and we have said enough of these jokers.”

Continuing, he said that at least 20 persons have indicated interest from Delta Central to take over from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that 3rd Force Organization has chosen Chief James Augoye as the aspirant to project and thus their second task is to solicit the support of Isoko Nation to look deeply into the position they have taken and see if he was the best for the job and support him.

This choice he said was made after x-raying the private and public life of the aspirants from Delta Central, noting that only few have the qualities needed to be governor.

According to Chief Omoru, Augoye has been tested and proved himself worthy and loyal and therefore fit for the office.

“He has the qualities of someone that we want to be governor,” he opined.

Furthermore, he said Deltans must avoid monetizing 2023 elections were the aspirant ready to part with the biggest amount of money gets the ticket.

He noted that later anything can happen in terms of who gets the ticket, but said that at the moment, the best man for the job is Chief James Augoye.

“For now, he is the person that we feel will listen to the common man in Delta State,” he added.

Meanwhile, 3rd Force Organization presented an award to High Chief Amadhe as patron of the organization and said that the Isoko leader is one of the 11 Deltans that will get this honour, adding that Governor Okowa is one of those on the list also.

Responding to the appeal of the group, while Prof. Akpotu assured them of Isoko’s support, he called on Urhobo Nation to support Isoko Nation when it is their turn also.

Speaking further, he said it is important that the number of aspirants in Delta Central is reduced to two or three so that Isoko Nation will not have a tough time determining their decision and said that with what they have seen, Third Force is a group that will play a key role in determining who the next governor is and should thus be taken seriously.

“We will go to our drawing board at the right time and look at all the candidates and only support the one that will assure Isoko Nation of reciprocating their gesture to support him.”

“Money will not determine our choice,” he averred.

In his words: “We have to put in place in people that we can rely on and can trust and not look at the money they bring for lobby.”

“We want a government that will be responsible to the people. We know the party has a role to do but we know that we also have a role to pay,” he said.

Leaders and members of 3rd Force Organization that accompanied Chief Omoru for the visit include: Mr. Esso Bonime, National Assistant Secretary; Hon. Henry Aluya, National Publicity Secretary; Mrs. Rose Ofuani, National Treasurer; Mrs. Meg Edeogu, National Assistant Woman Leader and Comrade Valerie Opia, Media Director.

Others are Mrs. Nelly Obi, member; Hon. Benard Idisi, Mobilization Officer & Coordinator for Isoko; Engineer Boris Boyitie, Coordinator, Sapele and Engineer Lucky Aisekpe.