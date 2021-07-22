The trial judge expected to hear the case of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho, is yet to arrive at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, Vanguard has learnt.

A source at the court told Vanguard that all the lawyers and spectators are already seated at the court premises but were still waiting for the court to appear for the proceeding.

ALSO READ: Bandits in trouble as Super Tucano Aircraft arrives Nigeria

Igboho and his wife have been in custody since their arrest at the Cardinal Bernardin International airport, Cotonou, as they attempted to board a flight to Germany on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria