The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,330,666 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 while 3,888,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded 1,556,242 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 500,984 cases, and Tunisia at 268,837 cases, it was noted. (Xinhua/NAN)

Around 1.5 million children worldwide lost at least one parent, grandparent or other caregivers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic between March 2020 and this April, according to a new study.

A research team led by Seth Flaxman at Imperial College London reached the figure by using birth rate and coronavirus mortality data to create mathematical models.

Because the data are not collected as comprehensively in all places, the figure can only be an approximation, and is probably an underestimate, the scientists wrote.

The number of children who lost one or both parents due to the pandemic is particularly high in relation to the population in South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, among other countries. 

Overall, the number of children who have lost fathers is about five times higher than the number of children who have lost mothers.

The study was published in The Lancet medical journal.

