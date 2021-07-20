Garba Shehu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency Tuesday told the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop dreaming of winning the 2023 general elections, because the masses will still reckon with President Muhammadu Buhari and will never abandon him.

The PDP has been accused of giving false hopes to Nigerians that because of the alleged poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, at the national level, that it (PDP) will take over power it lost to the APC come 2023.

But the Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who spoke shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigerians know too well and would not allow another party to take over in 2023.

ALSO READ: 3rd wave: Declare red alert nationwide, all states at risk, scientists tell FG

According to him: ’’The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general.

“Again, he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023.

‘’We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023.

“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and the wellbeing of young people in the country.

“Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria