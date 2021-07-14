As part of its commitment to bringing value to our partners and enriching the lives of Nigerians, Sterling Alternative Finance has partnered with Bridgeways Global Projects Limited and Coalition of Associations in Computer Village (CACOVI) in the development of the Lagos ICT Business Park in Katangowa.

Sterling Alternative Finance offers attractive financing opportunities to eligible traders under the umbrella of the Coalition of Associations in Computer Village (CACOVI) who are currently hosted in Computer Village, Ikeja.

Speaking on the historic edifice, Dr Idris Salako, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said “the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is determined to successfully accomplish the Computer Village relocation to a more conducive and business-friendly environment. This would help to address the environmental challenges created by the market in Ikeja.”

On his part, the MD/CEO, Bridgeways Global Projects Limited, concessioners to the project said the Lagos ICT Business Park, Katangowa is the first of its kind in Africa and will elevate the status of Lagos as a global technology location. “It is far beyond providing real estate for the development of another ‘computer village. The ICT Business Park will provide the infrastructure to incubate and accelerate the development of technology solutions that can improve development outcomes on the African continent.”

The partnership with Sterling Alternative Finance offers eligible traders an opportunity to own a shop in the ICT Business Park and a piece of choice real estate investment based on convenient and affordable financing terms. They will enjoy Non-Interest Lease Financing, as well as a monthly instalment payment.

Hassan Uthman, Marketing Manager, Sterling Alternative Finance, speaking on the partnership added “this partnership echoes our commitment to improving the overall quality of life of Nigerians by providing a more sustainable, flexible, and convenient path to ownership. Through similar partnerships, Nigerians will be able to own vehicles, property and so much more and pay steadily over a convenient number of years.”

The first phase of the project boasts 3810 Lock-up shops, 4336 Kee Klamps, 1020 Market Stalls, 24 Premium Shops, 1282 Bedroom Apartments, three Stand Alone Food Courts, 12 300-Seater Kitchen Buka and one Terrace Food Court.