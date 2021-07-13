… Give Starter Packs, Takeoff Support to 331 ICT Trainees in Taraba

…. Targets 2400 Youths in Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Others

…. Partners Taraba, Commissions Molecular Laboratory/ Infectious Disease Centre

By Femi Bolaji

The North East Development Commission, NEDC, has said the federal government of Nigeria is gradually turning the six states of the North East into an Information Technology, IT, hub.

Managing Director of the commission, Mohammed Alkali, spoke in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, during the graduation ceremony of 331 trainees Information and Communication Technology, ICT, from the Commission’s ICT Resource Centre.

He explained that the major objective of the programme is to improve access to IT resources within the NE Zone.

He also pointed that the Commissions mandate was to rebuild the North East, and the ICT resource centres would create an enabling environment for IT entrepreneurs to thrive.

Alkali also revealed that the commission currently has six ICT entrepreneurship centres in Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno, and has concluded plans to establish 12 more across the six states.

He espoused that their motive for establishing more ICT centres is to empower youths in the region with necessary vocational skills that would lead to the creation of more jobs.

“The training scheme was meant to train 2400 candidates in two streams with 400 each in the 6 (six) States, and I am happy to report that Taraba State Center has successfully graduated 331 ICT Trainees for batches A & B.

“These Graduands before you are now well equipped and ready to explore the World of Technology.

“To the 331 successful Trainees, it is my pleasure to congratulate you all as the first set of NEDC ICT Graduands in Taraba State.

“I am optimistic that you are now fully equipped with the ICT Skills of Computer Graphics and Cell Phone repairs.

“To mark the successful completion of the training, each of you will be kitted with free Starter Packs and the sum of N20,000 to enable you to hit the ground running.

“The cash support, which is more than the monthly allowances you received during the training, will serve as a symbolic impetus startup capital,” he said.

Alkali also pleaded with the governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku to give the trainees strategic rent-free business premises for two years to support their startup.

Governor Darius Ishaku on his part thanked the Commission for supporting the state in the area of Agriculture, Health, ICT among others.

He assured that his government would continue to collaborate with NEDC to ensure residents of the state enjoy the dividends of Democracy.

The governor thereafter commissioned the fully equipped NEDC ICT Resource Centre at Taraba State University and a molecular laboratory/ infectious disease Centre at the state specialist hospital.

The Commission also handed over agricultural inputs, mechanized farming equipment, personal protective equipment and medical supplies to the state government.