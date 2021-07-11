*Ohanaeze’s studying Kanu’s issue, ‘ll speak this week

*Govt shifting areas of insecurity to the South

Chief Guy Ikokwu, a senior lawyer, elder statesman, Second Republic politician and a member of the inner caucus (Ime-Obi) of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in this interview, speaks on the state of the nation, why insecurity is on the rise, need for urgent restructuring of the country and the way forward.

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

What is your take on the arrest and re-arraignment of IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and security agents’ attack on the Ibadan home of Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemi, alias Igboho?

We have a Yoruba leader, Professor Banji Akintoye, who is more extreme on the position of the Yoruba than the Afenifere Chairman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. Igboho and Banji Akintoye advocate immediately the creation of Oduduwa Republic before any further elections whereas the Afenifere and Ohanaeze, the South-South and the Middle-Belt advocate an immediate restructuring template, which if refused by the APC then other options will immediately follow before any further elections.

On Nnamdi Kanu, the Ohanaeze under Professor George Obiozor, will issue a statement this week as we are studying the whole ramifications in and outside Nigeria. That is our situation.

What is take on the state of the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on restructuring?

The recent statements of President Buhari on the total collapse of security in the whole six geo-political regions of Nigeria exhibited the total absence of good governance in Nigeria.

It is an internationally accepted principle that the primary purpose of governance is the security of the lives and assets and well-being of the citizens and the governed. Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nation Charter of Human Rights, which is similar to the fundamental principles in Nigeria’s constitution.

Democracy, the government of the people and by the people, is the best otherwise there will be anarchy as is very manifest in Nigeria today.

Buhari spoke from his heart twice, recently. The first was in his Arise TV interview and the next was his phone twitter message on coming genocide against the Eastern states of Ndigbo after the civil war of 51 years ago.

His most recent, last week, was his rejection of the essence of restructuring Nigeria’s Governance structure, and yet again he told an IJC of the Ijaws just a few days ago that he favours some form of restructuring.

For all these, Buhari got the rejection of Nigerians and organizations at home and abroad. Very prominent individuals in Nigeria and state governments and political parties disagreed with him.

Buhari has shown that he has neither the skill, the courage nor the will to lead a country as complex as Nigeria.

Poverty has increased, the economy is in shambles, insecurity is prevailing everywhere and corruption is much uncontrolled and there is no rule of law in the governance of the nation. Many observers say that Buhari is a religious bigot and an ethnocentric leader. He shows his leadership style in the way he has handled the Fulani herdsmen that are fully armed with top grade military weapons, without any checks for their inhumane criminalities in the southern states of Nigeria and the escalation of the Boko Haram internal warfare as they refer to him as a patron.

Essence of restructuring

For those who do not understand the essence of restructuring, presently Nigeria is running a unitary government where every state first goes to the Federal Government in Abuja for money in a feeding bottle system for economic survival.

The distribution of the local government in Nigeria is skewed with Kano having 44 local government areas and Lagos only 20 local government areas, with equal population of about 22 million which keeps growing daily.

President Buhari in his latest speech claimed that those calling for restructuring are mainly secessionists who want to break up the country and are mainly unelected people. Chief Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere last week rebutted Buhari’s assertion. He said that on the contrary the Restructuring would engender both governance and inclusiveness which is against the urge to break away or secede. The separatists will be silenced.

A new constitution should come into place before 2023 elections with the restructured template. Restructuring would have the opposite effect with increased developmental agenda.

Govt shifting areas of insecurity to the South

The reality of the current situation is that what the government is doing is to shift the areas of insecurity from the northern states to the South-west, South-East and the South- South which have been secure and calm these years.

They have been using armed herders or indeed militia to extend the areas of disquiet and indiscriminate killings to disrupt normal activities which require military intervention and separatist demonstrations, while at the same time appropriating the commanding heights of the economy and petroleum assets and unviable foreign loans, combined with the control of the public sector appointments in all parastatals with a skewed security system against the constitutional provisions of balanced appointments in all spheres of the commanding heights at the national level. This abrogation of equity and fair play has resulted in the marginalization of some parts of the federation, particularly in the South-South and South-East.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide has spoken loudly and in detail of its efforts for a peaceful resolution of these unwholesome tendencies, as a front-line member of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum Leaders.

The leaders proclaimed that the solution to Nigeria’s insecurity lies in the urgent restructuring of the system of governance for equity and justice to prevail.

Other national leaders from other zones of the country such as Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State of the APC Governor Forum and Governor Akeredolu SAN of Ondo State have both issued statements that a reform of the political and structural framework of Nigeria will enable rapid peaceful inclusive development of the country.

Governor Fayemi said that the issue of Nigeria is one of unfinished greatness and that Nigerians should work towards a more perfect union and evolution of Nigerian Federalism.

Governor of Ondo State Akeredolu, SAN, also maintained that the reformed processes of 1963 and 2005 under President Obasanjo and 2014 under President Jonathan must be pursued to reduce the concentration of powers and resources at the centre to the detriment of the federating units.

Nigerians from other parts of the country especially the Middle Belt have reminded the nation that they are the food basket of the nation which cannot thrive in a long period of insecurity as is becoming very apparent now due to the prevailing insecurity. Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom while opposing the open grazing of cows and the continued killing of villagers and raping of women warned that if the country is not restructured with state government given more security powers with devolution of powers for reduction of lawlessness and impunity, Nigeria is faced with imminent collapse.

Those who remain silent are watching the country heading toward anarchy.

A major objective of a federal system is the non-conflictual management of diversity and sharing of power and resources for stable societal progress and socio-economic development.

Both in law and in practice, most federations strive, and take care, to ensure equity and justice in the division of authority and resources among the federating units and in compliance with the rule of law, because doing this nurtures a conducive environment for peaceful coexistence, pro actively blocks irredentist tendencies, and facilitates stable socio-economic development, especially in the context of good, democratic, governance.

Nigeria is one of the worst models of political accommodation of diversity, power and resources sharing.

Way forward for Nigeria

Therefore, for its stability, progress and development as a modern nation-state, Nigeria’s current federal structure needs refinement and improvement, or some form of what can be called restructuring.

Unlike most, relatively stable, federations, the efficacy of Nigeria’s federal system has been undermined, essentially by an imbalance, as well as inequities in the distribution of power and resources between the national and sub-national units.

This imbalance is a product of Nigeria’s colonial experience, subsequent post-colonial authoritarian military rule, and series of reckless, bad and essentially undemocratic governance, especially in the 21 years of civil ‘democratic’ rule.

For example, there was the “Political Reform Conference” (2006) under the Obasanjo government; and there was the “National Conference” (2014) under the Jonathan government. The Report of each contained many good, rich recommendations for addressing persistent national challenges. Regrettably, both have remained unconsidered/unimplemented by the dominant faction of the elite in governance.

To my mind, there is no doubt that, understood properly, without grandstanding and brinkmanship, restructuring is necessary and the time to begin to concretely commence it is now. But there should be no doubt, also, that although restructuring is necessary, it is not a sufficient condition for stability, progress and socio-economic development in Nigeria. It would have to be combined with good democratic governance predicated on justice, equity and equality of opportunity for all citizens for it to yield dividends in meeting the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

Other national challenges

The other dimensions of national challenges, such as insecurity, poverty; poor access to, and poor quality of education; unemployment, and denial of equality of opportunity to women, the physically challenged and so-called settlers cannot be effectively and urgently addressed without good democratic governance, driven by selfless, focused and patriotic leaders.

The challenge of restructuring in Nigeria is on how to address the federal system without upsetting the apple-chart; that is, “how to add value to the structure and systemic efficacy of the federal arrangement without unleashing instability occasioned by the mobilization of ethnic, regional and religious sentiments and identities.

How to restructure Nigeria

To make existing states and local governments more functional and more viable as governance entities the best way to go about it would be to:

* Reduce powers and resources of the Federal Government specified in the Federal and Concurrent Legislative Lists;

* Increase powers and resources of the state governments on the State Legislative List;

* Devolve powers and resources from the states to the local governments;

* Require the states to create “Development Areas”, as the lower level tier of governance at the grassroots level, below the LGAs;

* Accordingly, review the resources allocation/revenue sharing formula between federal, states (and local governments), taking into consideration the new sharing of power and responsibilities.

Effort and energies need to be devoted to generating an elite, if not a national, consensus on the necessity of restructuring, defined as the redistribution of power and resources from the federal to the state governments, to be embarked upon before 2023. The embedded imbalance, inequities and perceived injustices in the current federal system in Nigeria have to be addressed as soon as possible to enable Nigeria and Nigerians to acquire the requisite stability and peaceful coexistence amenable to accelerated, sustainable socio-economic development.

The necessity of redressing the imbalance and inequities embedded in the current federal system in Nigeria has been ignored for too long, and any further neglect may irreparably imperil the efficacy and viability of the Nigerian federation.