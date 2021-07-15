Standard Chartered has appointed Lina Osman as Regional Head of Sustainable Finance for Africa and the Middle East, as part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to provide sustainable financing solutions across its regional footprint.

Lina has over 14 years of banking experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. During that period, Lina has been a successful Corporate Finance banker and delivered a number of landmark advisory and financing transactions in several areas,such as the renewable energy space. Lina has also successfully developed a number of banking relationships with sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms.

Lina will work closely with Standard Chartered’s senior management and broader sustainable finance team, as well as the Bank’s coverage, industry, and product partners, to originate and structure sustainable finance transactions for clients across Africa and the Middle East.

Daniel Hanna, Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered, said: “There is an urgent need to unlock the potential of Africa and the Middle East to accelerate to net zero and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Lina’s deep knowledge of the region, corporate finance experience, and personal commitment to sustainability will allow us to provide our clients with more advice and financing to enable their transition to low carbon and sustainable business models.”

Sarmad Lone, Regional Head of Client Coverage, Africa & Middle East, CCIB Standard Chartered, said: “As one of the Bank’s largest growth markets and with a background of increased diversification efforts across the public and private sector, the Africa and Middle East region represents a pivotal opportunity for greater proliferation of sustainable finance. Lina’s appointment will be crucial to Standard Chartered’s contribution to the sustainability objectives of both regional governments and private sector corporates as she drives the origination of sustainable projects and products. We are thrilled to welcome Lina to the AME Regional Management Team and wish her great success in her new position.”