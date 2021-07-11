The burial rites of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) which began on Monday, July 5 to July 9, 2021, brought business opportunities to residents of Ikotun, the location of the church.

The prophet, popularly called TB Joshua, who died June 5 at age 57 was an idol of sorts in the area with his adjudged controversial miracles that attracted the world to him.

Joshua was interred on Friday, July 9, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of the church area virtually turned their houses into cottage manufacturing outfits.

Many went into producing various TB Joshua’s branded souvenirs to make a living from the man who fed them while he was alive even in death.

People in the area crafted TB Joshua’s branded bangles, face caps, printed shirts, cell phone covers, mufflers, and belts that they sold to visitors and worshippers.

The turnkey businesses that sprung up in the area because of the funeral rites sold like wildfire as everyone wanted to identify with the prophet.

Mrs Yewande Oladapo, a headgear maker, said that knowing the popularity of TB Joshua and his large followers, anything branded with his portrait would be easily sold.

The craft maker who used a combination of calico material and leather to make items such as mufflers, bangles, and brackets with the prophet’s image engraved, said she had made a good profit within three days.

According to her, this is well above what she makes in her headgear shop in two months.

“The prophet is a known brand; anything done in his name and image is a commercial asset and its marketing value is next to none,” she said.

Mr Eugene Obinna-Ohalee, a printer who printed stickers branded with the prophet’s image, said that he had made over 100 per cent profit from his sales since Monday.

The printer whose item goes for N200.00 per one said that he would continue in it till the end of August, to take advantage of the trend.

NAN reports that items of different types bearing the prophet’s image were displayed and purchased by all and sundry to associate with the event.

In some of the adjoining streets to the Synagogue, wearing of items branded with TB Joshua guaranteed one’s easy access as those without them were asked to go back.

