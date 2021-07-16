The Executive Secretary of the Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SOPEND, Mr. George Utomhim, has stressed the importance of strengthening traditional institutions with information technology gathering to enhance their abilities to effectively engage the communities as proactive measure in conflict prevention, early warning and peace building.

Utomhim further reiterated that one of the objectives of the traditional rulers and its institutions is peace building and this may not necessarily be possible without the traditional rulers cooperating with important actors through the effective medium of information technology gathering.

Utomhim stated further during a briefing that government strengthening of the traditional institution on information technology gathering is a sure way of enhancing the activities of the traditional rulers in creating partnership for a stronger impact through interaction with selected target groups and persons in the communities.

He says, government most ensure that traditional institutions are in line with the current happenings across the country and, therefore, do project a regeneration and renewal of the communities through information technology gathering for restoration of trust and confident among its people and the communities.

Utomhim said government, as a matter of serious urgency through its machineries of governance, should promote and encourage by true concerted efforts, to reinvigorate and re-inject into the traditional institutions, information systems and technology gathering.

“This will enable it face the current challenges and realities of engaging with its people and its communities in ensuring crime prevention, conflict resolutions and peacebuilding.

He further stated that it is the duty of the government to make sure that the traditional institutions and their rulers recreate the communities, strengthen and place information technology gathering in a manner that will bring about alternative thinking groups and community-driven initiators.

This, he said, would effectively facilitate and engage its people and communities in continuous dialogue and negotiation for peace and development through nonviolence.

Vanguard News Nigeria