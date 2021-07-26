….Says party focused on winning

….Pleads with supporters to remain claim

…Urges INEC to redeem its image

By Chris Ochayi

National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye has dismissed insinuations that the party was engulfed in crisis, declaring that it remains focused and poised to win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Chief Oye, who spoke with newsmen over the weekend in Abuja on the state of affairs in the party, explained that what happened was that some street urchins, miscreants and political buccaneers invaded the party with the intention to destroy it.

Noting that the political buccaneers devised a master plan to destroy APGA, he boasted that Anambrarians are poised to rally round the party despite the antics of enemies of the state to drag it backward.

Chief Oye, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to redeem its image by reversing itself immediately, adding that “They should not wait for one minute.”

According to him, “INEC is meeting on Tuesday to consider the judgment. They have no choice; they should use that opportunity to redeem its image because Nigerians know the truth.

“The truth is now in the public domain, they know that what INEC did was a daylight robbery that is how I can describe it, and it should not stand.”

According to him, “The essence of this meeting is to continue to educate and enlighten our people about the real issues in the current situation in our party.I want to say emphatically, there is no crisis in APGA, when they talk about crisis, it is as if it were a generic thing, no crisis in APGA, APGA is still one united party.

“The thing is that we had invaders, they invaded our party, street urchins and miscreants and political buccaneers, with a master plan to destroy the party for the benefit of a particular aspirant who came here, bought form went through screening, screened out by the screening panel.

“He wrote a petition and his petition was dismissed, the same person went outside and organized a phantom group, calling it an opposing arm of APGA or parallel arm of our party to continue to foment trouble.

“APGA has no other national chairman and no other national leadership except the one led by me as national chairman and his Excellency Labaran Maku as the national secretary.

“No other faction so to speak has the right, constitutional, legal or legitimate right to speak for our party.

“They are all impostors ,they do not have any place in law ,no place in common sense no place in the constitution of our party ,no place in legitimacy .

“So the truth of the matter is that, out party is waxing stronger and stronger despite the distractions because the whole essence of what is happening is to distract us from focusing on victory in Anambra

“They know that a united and undistracted APGA will win the election massively; they knew what happened in 2017 so they are afraid it will be enacted in 2021 that is why they are doing everything to distract us.

“How can somebody who can somebody who does not have any legality, any legitimacy lay claim to the leadership of APGA?

“Our leadership was duly elected on May 31, 2019, in a well organized national convention in Awka, attended by all the organs of the party expected to be at the convention. All organs of the party that were expected to be at that convention were there.

“If you look at article 11 of our constitution 2019, it is clearly stated there, the membership of national executive committee of the party, the first person is the national leader of the party, the national chairman and other members of the national working committee.

“Then 36 states and FCT chairmen and secretaries of the party ,all elected house of assembly members from APGA ,all elected members of the house of representatives from APGA, all governors elected on the platform of APGA ,all deputy governors elected on the platform of APGA ,the president, vice president if elected on the platform of APGA.

“Then six assistant national officers of the party, national secretaries, six assistant national treasurers, six assistant national financial secretary, six assistant national welfare officers, six assistant national organizing secretaries, six national deputy organizing financial secretary in fact they are many.

“On the role we have 608 members of NEC but what you saw on June 15,2021was a contraction, they gathered men and women from the streets not up to 50 and they called it NEC meeting .

“I have called on President Mohammadu Buhari ,I don’t know why he does not want to respond to my calls ,to arrest all the people involved in this contraction and deal with them in accordance with the law? That is the only way we can build a sustainable democratic culture.

“Nigeria is behaving like a banana republic where somebody wakes up from sleep and calls himself acting national chairman, there is no acting chairmanship position in APGA, it is an aberration it does not exist in our party

“Again, what INEC did, we were the first political party that uploaded the particulars of our governorship candidate and deputy to INEC on July 2, 2021 in accordance with the electoral act.

“According to section 313, of the electoral Act 2010 as amended, INEC was expected to have published that name within seven days of uploading of those particulars but they waited till July 15, 2021, 13 days after to concoct what they did on July 16, 2021.

“For me, the only way INEC can redeem their image is to reverse itself immediately; they should not wait for one minute. After all, there is a court judgment from Awka that has given them a soft landing; they can do that because the judgment from Awka was very clear.

“The judgment solved all the legal puzzles you could ever think of, so what is holding INEC from implementing that I heard that the commissioners will be meeting on Tuesday next week.”

On steps APGA is taking to ensure INEC reverses itself, Chief Oye noted that, “The first thing we did was to served them the court order and from information that we gathered, they minuted to the relevant quarters

“We have also written the chairman of INEC, drawing his attention, calling all the legal odysseys, we had embarked upon from 2019 till date

“Do not forget that we have a subsisting court judgment flowing from the judgment of justice CC Awka (or oka not sure) of Anambra Judiciary Awka division the judgment was given in November 2019, giving the legality to the national convention conducted by our party that the convention that produced us as national officers of the party ,held on May 31 2019

“Why did INEC not bank on that judgment?rely on the judgment to publish the names of our candidates Prof. Chukwuma Soludu and his deputy Dr Onyeakachi Ibezim (Not sure of spelling)why should he consider a judgment from Birnin Kudu Jigawa 9046 kilometers from Akwa

“That judgment, I want you to emphasize it ,that judgment did not say anything about me,the judgment was talking about Edozie Njoku (Not sure of right spelling )so according to Jude Okeke, he sacked Edozie Njoku ,he did not sack me he sacked Edozie Njoku and Edozie Njoku has never been the national chairman of APGA .

“You cannot build something on nothing and expect it to stand, now the court said Jude Okeke was duly awarded whatever ,I don’t know , the judge was talking Edozie Njoku and not Victor Oye and from the court records, the court erred .

“The court did not vitiate the so called primary that produced Edozie Njoku and went ahead to recognise somebody that did not participate in anything, that is not even known to law as a successor to Edozie Njoku.

“So everything the court did in Jigawa was null and void, it is a nugatory and should not stand.

“The truth of the matter is that our leadership is untouched, no court of law in Nigeria, no supreme court has given a contrary judgment to the judgment of Justice CC Awka of Awka judiciary division of November 2020 ,it still subsist .

“There was a court order from Federal High court Awka, directing INEC to maintain the statuesque and publish Soludo’s name as given to it July 2, 2021, INEC did not obey that court order

“We served INEC the court judgment from Awka of November 2020, it did not obey it ,what is INEC up to ?INEC is supposed to be a regulatory body as far as I know, it is supposed to be a law abiding organization .

“In any democracy, what drives democracy is rule of law, if there is no rule of law, it cannot have sustainable democracy.”