



Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday called on parents to rededicate themselves to bringing up their children along God’s paths as a way of curbing increasing societal malaise.

Okowa gave the charge at the funeral mass for late Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Utuama at St Andrew’s Catholic Church, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.



Okowa, who was in company with his wife, Edith, former Governors Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator James Manager and other top government functionaries, wished that all mothers would raise their children in a way that they would be proud as Christians.

He condoled with the deceased’s husband and former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Utuama,SAN, the children and the family.

He noted that late Mrs Utuama lived a life of faith and commitment to the church and the community, and had obviously inculcated that in her children.

Okowa urged parents to continue to guide their children to success just as the late Utuama sacrificed to make her children great in life.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I again condole with the family of Professor Amos Utuama on the demise of his wife, Dr Tuwere Nelly Utuama.

“When we heard about her death, it was very painful to us because she was very close to God and I had seen the family committed to building for God.

“I feel very fulfilled that she put her faith to practice because Prof. Utuama couldn’t have done all he did for the church and humanity without the assistance of his beloved wife.

“The death of a loved one is always very painful but God is able at every point in time to fill the gap.

“Sometimes things happen to throw us out of faith but as Christians you must encourage yourself. May the strength of God continue to lead the children because I believe that she has gone to be with her maker,” he said.

The governor stated that he knew the deceased to be passionate about her immediate community of Otokutu where she hailed from, and assured that “by the grace of God, we will as a government, provide some of the things she had wanted for her community.

“May the Lord truly condole you, be with you and guide you through life and may God fill the gap that she has left behind.

“Farewell our dear sister, Dr Mrs Tuwere Nelly Utuama,” he stated.

Earlier, Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev’d Dr Michael Elue, in his homily, said that the death of a loved one no matter how old was painful and urged the families to take solace in the fact that the dead would rise again.

He described the late Mrs Utuama as a good mother who dedicated and entrusted her life to God and served as Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) President at Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba.

“We restate our faith through the resurrection of Christ and implore God’s mercy towards the deceased. Let us continue to look up to the Lord until He shows us His mercy,” the bishop said.