Snoweezy

Snoweezy, a fast-rising artiste with YYB record label on Monday visited the Chief Executive Officer of Titan Farms, Engr Gbenga Eyiolawi, alongside CEO, tRoG World Media, Mr Tolu Oluwo ahead of the Campus rave to tertiary institutions in the country.

The campus rave by Titan Farms is one in which the company has special packages for the students providing them financial alternatives and very affordable food items.

For this, Titan Farms is also working in partnership with many notable Nigeria’s hip-pop artistes, comedians and students sensations, including Snoweezy of “Yielding Young Billionaire” record label and tRoG World Media.

ALSO READ: Backlash for Yomi Fabiyi over movie on Baba Ijesha saga ‘Oko Iyabo’”

Speaking during the visit to the CEO, who was recently named the Aare Kebimapalu of Ibadan land, Snoweezy noted that all hands are on deck to ensure the campus rave, which will kick off at any time soon, turn out successful.

“The numerous products of Titan Farms are essential to our survival as humans and it is time for all and sundry to start patronising the company as one of the only few Nigerian companies with a proven track record of producing quality products,” he noted.

He also appreciated the CEO for the opportunity given to him and other young Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria