By Udeme Akpan

Siemens Energy Nigeria, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, and Empowering Africa through Education Initiative, EATEI, have partnered to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, STEM, education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commencement of the first phase of Experimento – STEM training in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, July 19, 2021, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, said: “Today marks the commencement of the pilot phase of the Expreimento STEM Training and this reflects NCDMB’s commitment to strategic collaboration and drive for the development of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics STEM education.”

Wabote, who noted that the training is in line with the objectives and aspirations of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010 and its 10 years Strategic Road Map, said: “We are particularly delighted that the initiatives are targeted at primary school teachers. We thank Siemens Energy Nigeria and Empowering Africa through Education Initiative for the commencement of this pilot phase of the training.

“Human Capital Development and the development utilization of local capacities and capabilities are the core mandate of NCDMB. STEM education is critical to the attainment of these mandates especially, regarding local manufacturing and development Nigerian materials, products, technology, and the solutions required for the growth of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry and its linkage.”

Wabote, who was represented by Chukwuma Ama, General Manager, Capacity Development, NCDMB stated that the sustained growth and competitiveness of the nation’s oil and gas industry, depend mainly on the sustainable development of local capacities and capabilities.

According to him, the programme aimed at filling the gaps in STEM education in the Nigerian educational system, equipping the Trainees with the Experimento STEM training modules, delivery of STEM subjects, advancing capacities and capabilities of teachers and promoting STEM education in the Nigerian educational system.

Similarly, Business Development and Government Relations, Siemens Energy Nigeria, Dayo Orolu, said: “We expected a number of pupils to be trained through this process whereby those that are trained at the event would also train other teachers that would eventually train the pupils.

“Siemens is committed to this programme that is taking place in Bayelsa, we also want to take it to other parts of the country, so that everybody would benefit.”

He explained that the programme, targeted at Primary Schools, would impact teachers, directly involved in teaching pupils in Bayelsa, before spreading to other parts of the country.

Dayo Orolu, said with consistency, the Initiative would place the nation on the path of sustainable growth and development.

Vanguard News Nigeria