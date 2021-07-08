.

By Evelyn Usman

A Lagos State High Court has refrained former President of the Balogun Business Association, BBA, Chief Okey Ezeibe, senior police officers, among who are Area Commander ‘E’ Festac , the Divisional Police Officer , Trade Fair division and three others from interfering and forcefully taking over affairs at the Balogun Business Association, BBA , International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry expressway, Lagos.

This followed an alleged attempt by a team of policemen to force a leader on the traders .

Recall that there were reportedly sporadic gunshots at the market, Monday. Report had it that some policemen led by a Superintendent of Police stormed the market , informing that they were directed to install a new leadership in the market, in favour of an opposition group.

However, the action was botched by a team of policemen from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Alagbon , who were stationed at the market to ensure calm, owing to an earlier alarm that some persons threatened to bomb the market.

While delivering his ruling on the Enrolment of Order, in the suit dated Monday, July 5, 2021 ,delineated as SUIT NO : ID/4749GCM/2021, after hearing application of Counsels for the traders,

represented by the Incorporated Trustees of BBA and six other persons, Barristers Ken .I. Ugwu and C. A. Obianika, the presiding Judge, Justice A.M Lawal , said, “ I have considered the application in its entirety.

“Paragraph 24 of the affidavit in support , states that the defendants( Chief Okechukwu Ezeibe and six others) planned to take over ‘viet armis’ the secretariat of Balogun Business Association, which may lead to a breakdown of law and order. ” In order to avert this ugly situation, the interest of justice demands a grant of some preemptive succours to the Claimant pending when they will comply with the requirements of the pre- election protocol. “

” The defendants (Chief Okechukwu Ezeibe and six others) are accordingly restrained as sought in the interim , pending the Claimants compliance with the pre- election “. ” The defendants are restrained from taking over or attempting to take over the secretariat, assets, funds and properties of the first Claimant (BBA) ,Including her international centre for commerce , trade fair Complex “.

He also gave legal backing to the administration and control by the association’s CareTaker Committee, CTC, led by Mr Anselem Duru . The court ruled that ” the second claimant shall maintain and control the management of the affairs, assets and funds of the First Claimant, including her international centre of commerce, Trade Fair Complex , pending the Claimants compliance with the pre-action protocol formalities.”

The Judge, granted leave to the Trustee and six others , permitting them to serve the order of the court on the defendants together with the pre – action protocol documents through the sheriffs of the court, as notification of the court order which was counter signed by the Court Registrar, Mr B.Y Sadiku.