Ayo Animashaun, CEO, Smooth Promotions Media with Sheila O

By Chinasa Afigbo

The enigmatic on air personality Sheila Okonji-Ashinze popularly known as Sheila O has taken her television program ‘Howfar with Sheila O’ on the reflective surface of entertainment by featuring influential personalities of various career fields alongside afrobeat artistes, across Africa.

Looking back at 2020 when “Howfar with Sheila O” was initialized to its new season that started 2nd of July 2021, it is an understatement to say that its growth has been tremendous—from the restricted zoom interviews to having real-life conversations with her guests at several beautiful locations.

According to the content producer of the show Mrs. Adeseun Oyeneye, the new season promises to be exciting and rewarding for fans of Sheila O. Trivia have been added to appreciate viewers for their engagements.

Sheila O’s echelon as an international star broadcaster has given her a vantage to contact and interview several international acts, ranging from Sean Paul, Mega thee Stallion to the South African Busiswa and our very own Wizkid. She spoke to Vanguard about her life as a media girl and what it takes to host these top celebrities on her show. Sheila has been a booking agent all her life from Star Mega Jamz to most of the shows that include inviting foreign artistes to Nigeria.

The veracity of the whole thing has always been her business profile and relationship with most of these guests as their booking agent, “it has been a smooth development and it gets really easy to contact and connect with them towards being live on “Howfar with Sheila O,” she said, “No stress, no wahala; we all in the same industry, and I am glad that these artistes as well understand that it is for their best interest and afrobeats. With shows like ‘Howfar with Sheila O’ our creativity goes out there for the world at large to appreciate.”

The motivation behind ‘Howfar with Sheila O’ she said sprouted because of the good number of friends she has in the media industry, “so it was a no-brainer for me, the hardest part of what I do is getting the guests on-board,” she said. Since they were already her friends and people she toured with to perform in concerts she organized, it was more like having a conversation on TV than an official interview vibe, “The thing I do is to make sure I use my platform to interview all the major stars kicking it in their own field; be it acting, music, business, technology. As long as you are trending Sheila O is catching up with you.”

During the premiere event, Sheila O and her team were able to show us the millions of impressions gotten across digital platforms for the previous seasons of “Howfar with Sheila O”. And how they were able to stay trending for hours via the organic engagements gotten from her viewers.

The season 3 of “Howfar with Sheila O” is bloated with interesting episodes, one she mentioned was the session with Femi Kuti and their discussion on Fela Kuti and Tina Tunner’s contending positions for number one on the “2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”.

Sheila O wants her fans and viewers to feed on the beauty of Africa in this new season, “I don’t want to celebrate only West African celebrities,” she said, “I want us to celebrate icons and celebrities from other cardinals of the African continent. I had to make sure my team and I went out to find these individuals and interview them; for each episode that gets on TV, there will always be something new to learn.

Catch up with this season on HipTV, the urban music, and lifestyle cable channel. The show will be aired every Friday at 10:30pm-11:00pm (GMT+1) and Monday 10:30pm-11:00pm (GMT+1).

Sheila O is the host of the only Afrobeat show in the US called “Afrozons with Sheila O”. She is the Founder and CEO of Zons Holdings, a booking agency for A-List artists and celebrity speakers such as Chris Brown, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, J Cole, Nas, Mariah Carey, Ciara, New Edition, Busta Rhymes and Nelly just to mention a few.