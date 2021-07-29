If you are unaware of Family First Life, it is an independent Insurance Marketing Organization, which came into force in the year 2014. Its headquarters are located in Connecticut. Shawn Meaike is the founder and president of the company. He, along with the expert agents of his organization, made it possible to scale their organization and include it in one of the best Insurance organizations in the United States.

Meaike has transformed his organization a lot since its initiation. It has over 17k agents in almost 50 states throughout the country. In 2021, the organization is set to hit the benchmark of over 250 million dollars of annual paid premium in the sectors of Life insurance, final expense, annuity and mortgage protection. However, Shawn wished to take this success a notch higher and decided to accelerate its growth by collaborating with another powerful organization.

The FFL Team has finally partnered up with Integrity Marketing Group to serve more American residents in the life insurance sector. Integrity Marketing Group is America’s biggest independent distributor of both health and life insurance products. Its headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas. Bryan W. Adams is the CEO and co-founder of the organization.

They currently have over 235,000 authentic agents working all over the country. Thus, after they acquired FFL (Family First Life) Shawn Meaike becomes the owner of Integrity Marketing Group as well. This was all a part of the deal. However, none of them came forward with the financial aspects of the contract due to privacy reasons.

Talking about the partnership, Bryan W. Adams said, “Family First Life has built a remarkable culture of providing agents and agencies with the best contracts, training, support and leads that sets them apart in our industry. Shawn and his team’s abundance mentality and care for other people have attracted the industry’s best and brightest to join them – they now recruit over 1,000 new agents per month.”

On the other hand, Shawn said, “Partnering with Integrity is one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. This will allow Family First Life to keep doing what we do best: serve our agents, their families and more Americans while being part of a larger organization with more resources to help us grow faster. I’m more excited than ever before to help others grow their business and achieve the success that they deserve.”

Thus, this looks like the beginning of a promising and impactful collaboration. If you wish to know more about the collaboration between Family First Life and Integrity Marketing Group, click on the video link below:

http://www.integritymarketing.com/familyfirstlife.