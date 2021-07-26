Princess

By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

Ace comedienne, Damilola Adekanya, also known as Princess, on Monday, narrated how her 14-year-old foster child was allegedly raped by Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, telling the court how they got close in 2013.

Baba Ijesha is standing trial before the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl in the care of Princess.

He was granted bail on June 24, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, July 26, Princess, while being led in evidence by state prosecutor, Olayinka Adeyemi, gave account of the event that led to her discovery of the rape incident.

Recollecting part of events that took place before the incident, Princess said: “I had gathered my family together to watch a movie I acted in, alongside Baba Ijesha.

“But surprisingly, when my little girl saw Baba Ijesha in the movie, she didn’t want to watch it anymore.

“At first, my little girl didn’t want to open up to me about what was making her react abnormal anytime she sees the defendant. But she later opened up to me after speaking to one of my friends.

“My girl said to me: ‘Mummy, remember the day Mummy Ope came to our house and you saw her off. Uncle Lanre told me to come close and play with him.

“‘Uncle Lanre asked me to pull down my pant and he pulled down his trousers. He then told me to twist my waist on him and something came out of him and poured on me’.”

Princess further said that her child narrated that the defendant heard the sound of the gate, alerting that someone was coming into the compound, and quickly instructed her to go clean up herself in the bathroom, while he cleaned himself up with a face towel.

Princess also narrated how Baba Ijesha tried to woo her back in 2008.

According to Princess, she met Baba Ijesha in 2008 at an event and the two decided to start making comedy skits together.

The comedienne also claimed Baba Ijesha wooed her in the process of their work relationship, but she rejected his proposal.

Princess said she got close to the actor afterward, especially after her marriage crashed around 2013.

The comedienne claimed she invested in Baba Ijesha’s education and the actor visited her at home thereafter.

