By Emmanuel Okogba

Teams participating in Italy’s football league, Serie A will no longer be able to field players wearing green kits from the 2022-2023 season, according to Football Italia

The announcement was done a year prior to enable teams rebrand and come up with new kits that falls in line with the new directive.

Vanguard gathered that the ban results from complains by television companies who worry the green kits are too similar to the colour of the pitch and could lead to players blending into the background.

Teams like Sassuolo who have green colour on their home kits will have to seek an alternative. Also, teams opting for the use of green kits as away or alternative kits will have to change plans.

The rule equally affects socks and shorts so if three colours are used, one must be clearly dominant across the shirt, shorts and socks.

