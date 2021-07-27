Sen Chuka Utazi representing Enugu North Senatorial District

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The lawmaker representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, has decried the persistent and routine killings of natives, security agents and migrant farmers in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area lately.

The lawmaker expressed sadness on the latest attack on the Opanda-Nimbo migrant farmers from Aku, and called on the Enugu State House of Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, pass the Southern Governors Forum’s proposed anti open grazing bill into law in Enugu State, to forestall any future herders-farmers clashes.

Utazi warned that a bleak harvest awaits the public next year as farmers couldn’t farm this year for fear of herders’ attack.

While appreciating the laudable efforts of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in his containment security policies in the state as a whole, Utazi called on the Chairman of Uzo Uwani LGA, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie, the Neighbourhood Watch, the Forest Guards, the traditional rulers and presidents general of various town unions, to rise up to the occasion of defending the area and it’s various communities, from the unrelenting and marauding attacks of AK- 47 wielding herdsmen.

The lawmaker called for eternal vigilance in order to safeguard lives and property in the state.

He also thanked the GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, the Enugu State Director of Department of State Security, the Enugu State Commander of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence for their collaborative efforts and partnership with the Chief Security Officer of the state in trying to reduce criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

Utazi, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, commiserated with families who lost their beloved ones in various attacks in the state and called for legislative action to forestall further incidents.