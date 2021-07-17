The Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District of Cross River State, Dr Stephen Odey, Friday, appealed to three telecom giants, Globacom, Airtel and MTN to provide telecommunication masts and boost network connection in 14 communities of five Local Government Areas in the senatorial district.

Sen Odey made the appeal with concern over the plight of his people in a letter with subject, ‘A Passionate Appeal For The Provision Of Telecommunication Masts In Some Locations In Cross River North Senatorial District To Boost Network Coverage/Reach’, where he explained why the telecommunication operators need to go and erect the masts in the selected communities that are having the challenge in communicating and doing their businesses smoothly.

The letter reads in part, “I wish to humbly draw your attention to the dire need for installation of your telecommunication masts in the following locations in the Cross River North Senatorial District where I represent as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to enhance communication in the cluster of communities in this part of the State to boost telecommunication network coverage.

The selected communities are;

i) Bechebe, Utanga, and Bendi II in Obanliku Local Government Area

ii) Achoura-Uchu, Yache, Wanakom and other parts of Ukele in Yala Local Government Area

iii) Nyanya and Akrrinyi in Bekwarra Local Government Area

iv) Alege and Ugbang in Obudu Local Government Area

v) Ekumtak, Ibil and Afrike in Ogoja Local Government Area

“Due to population explosion, the locals are increasingly becoming aware of the essence and importance of wireless communication in the economic and social development of any community in this digital age. It is also necessary to inform you that this is one of the requests made by the inhabitants of these areas during my electioneering campaigns, clearly justifying the consciousness within the people of the essence of telecommunication service reach.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the existence of telecommunication infrastructure (mobile network) in any locality stimulates economic growth, especially in this era where, even the rural populaces are getting increasingly aware of the essence of wireless communication.”

He further explained that, “In the present situation, people from the Local Government Areas, especially those from the hinterland have to travel all the way to Ogoja and even outside the state to neighbouring states in order to communicate with loved ones and business associates.

However, he put urgency across to the respectful telecom companies to undertake the project, “I would be glad if you, as soon as possible, dispatch an assessment team to undertake a survey of the area with a view to determining the most suitable spots for siting of your telecommunication masts.”

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker assured managements of the companies his people’s support and patronage if they can consider and do business with them.

“We assure you of our total commitment to aggressive economic development of the area and full patronage of your services in our businesses and commercial transactions as we consciously await your positive response to our request as I count on your understanding and cooperation in this regard.

He added that, “I will appropriately liaise with the Communities to facilitate the acquisition of suitable sites for the installation of Masts to ease your logistics requirements.

“While thanking you for your kind consideration, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards. Senator (Dr) Stephen A. Odey”

Vanguard News Nigeria