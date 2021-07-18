By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has taken delivery of additional security apparatus from the state government.

This was in furtherance of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to sustain his support to the security agencies to completely eradicate criminality in the state.

The event which took place at the Agency’s headquarters in Alausa, saw the Commander of the agency, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, receiving the 350 Bullet proof vests, helmets and 20 salon patrol vehicles from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) team.

Acknowledging the items, the commander RRS, said, “the purpose driven governor of the state has just spoken again in an unambiguous manner, his unwavering resolve to give the Police all that is needed to guarantee impregnable security of lives and property in Lagos; adding that, it is also a signal to the Police to go all out and get the job done.

“The commissioner of Police, Lagos state command, CP Hakeem Odumosu has habitually directed and challenged formations across the state including the RRS to sustain onslaught against all shades of criminals and these newly received apparatuses will be put to full professional use to carry out the Commissioner’s directive, towards negating criminal activities in the state.” He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria