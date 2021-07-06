By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A Security guard Ejembi Joseph, who allegedly escaped from Police Station, after being arrested, for stealing items from his employer, valued N4,119,400 and pleaded guilty to the charge, filed against him, will on July 9, 2021, known his fate when the facts of his case would be reviewed and sentenced, by an Igbosere Magistrate court sitting in Lagos Island.

Magistrate Azeez Alogba, fixed the date to hear the review and facts of the case before sentencing the defendant who was arraigned and pleaded guilty to the offences before him yesterday.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ajaga Agboko, during arraignment yesterday, told the court that Joseph, 21, and others at large, allegedly conspired to steal from his employer.

He said that the incident occurred on June 9, 2021, at about 4:30 am, at Mekuwen road, Ikoyi Lagos.

Agboko said ” The defendant while he was a security guard with Chiguard Services Nigeria Ltd, stole one level instrument valued N355,000, one 3.3KVA, generator valued N155,000, one safety boot valued N5000 and one reflective jackets valued at N750,000.

“Two Carpenter hand gloves valued N350, two indoor and outdoor HP Panasonic Air conditioner unit valued N340,000, two water dispensers valued N68,000, 72 Rolls of 1.5MM single core wire valued N903,000, 75 Rolls of 2.5MM single core cable at N22,700 each, valued N1,702,500.

” Other items are two Rolls of 6MM single core can’t at N66,000 each, valued N111,20, cables accessories value N40,000″, he said.

Agboko said that the total items that were stolen are N4,119,400, property of Chiguard Services Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecutor also informed the court that on July 5, 2021, at about 8 pm, the defendant Joseph, escaped from Ikoyi Police station, through the window

He said ” On July 5, 2021, at about 8 pm, at Ikoyi Police Station, at 5, Club Road Ikoyi, Lagos, escaped from lawful custody by scaling through the window from the first floor”.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 287 (7) and 106, of the criminal laws of Lagos state 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Magistrate Alogba, adjourned the case to July 9, 2021, for facts and sentences.