Security expert advocates measure to boost Police morale

A security expert, Prince Obed Chinonyerem has said that one of the key ways to encourage Police officers to effectively execute the job of securing the country is for citizens to show them love and appreciation.

Prince Chinonyerem stated this in Lagos while speaking at a Strategic Crime Control Programme in Lagos tagged ‘Police is Our Friend’ organised by the Global Allies And Lovers Of the Police Network, GALPONET, a non-governmental organisation promoting the interest and welfare of police officers and their families.

Chinonyerem who is also the convener of GALPONET noted that police officers are tasked with the onerous duty of protecting the citizens despite facing many economic and social challenges but are less appreciated and loved by those they protect.

He advocated a change of the current negative attitude towards the police and insisted that to boost the morale of police officers, citizens must also play the role of showing love, care, and appreciation.

Chinonyerem pointed out that an average police officer is not a happy person because of poor salary, unhealthy work environment, societal negligence, and many other factors yet he or she is compelled to protect citizens who do not appreciate them.

He said: “Until we begin to change this negative attitude, we may not get the kind of police we desire.

“Showing love to police officers’ wives, husbands, children, and relatives around you, gives, them the impression that they are respected and are obliged to do more.

“No nation can survive in this world without police, as long as lives, properties, law, and order are concerned in that nation.

“Let’s all start doing this and see if police will harass anyone or ask anyone for a bribe.

“They will automatically feel loved and appreciated. That alone would lift their souls, raise their commitment to quality service with integrity.”

Giving insight on the reason behind the ‘Police is Our Friend’ campaign embarked on by GASPONET, Chinonyerem said: “Friendship doesn’t exist in a vacuum, it is a function of love, respect, understanding, and responsibilities, meaning if we’re not shown any of these, then we shouldn’t expect the benefits accrued to friendship.

“lf police is truly our friend, will you be happy seeing your friend working under the rain and hot sun, patrolling in the middle of the night risking his life for the citizens; all for a salary less than what we spend daily.

“Compared to the countries across the world, NPF salary structure is referred to as “survival stipend”

The average Nigerian police is not a happy man or woman. As a result of poor salary, unhealthy working environment, societal negligence, more especially the rank and files, accumulated bills to pay, personal family issues to attend to.

“Yet, he’s being pushed under the sun to control traffic and watch over you, who hardly appreciates him.

“He’s there doing a job he knows his family’s future is not guaranteed; should he lose his life, because he has practically seen how the families of those who died to suffer. How many of us can do this?

“It’s in the light of this, that we decided to come up with this initiative. We want a change of our perception and attitude towards the Police; we are the ones to make them feel loved and appreciated before we can enjoy them.”

“We need to take this campaign to schools, churches business places, even to our creche, nursery and primary schools, it is a high time we stop making them become Police-phobia, by threatening them that police will arrest them.

“We should start letting our children know that Police is for their good interest, they do the job of the pastor, evangelist, teacher, prophet, and apostle to the citizens, by guiding them to know and say the truth always.

“I’m looking for a time when our governors will declare a day as “POLICE APPRECIATION DAY” (PAD) Just to encourage them.”

