By Moses Nosike

To tackle unemployment among youths and women in Lagos State, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund with support from the United States African Development Foundation had just concluded the first batch of its vocational training on professional cleaning service skills, janitorial and facility management for employment purposes held at Simply Exponential Vocational Training Centre.

Speaking at the free vocational training graduation ceremony, CEO/Founder, Simply Exponential Vocational Training Centre, Mrs Fayo Williams, said that the graduation of today is for janitorial services batch one. “This is a batch of young people who were previously unskilled or underemployed, who have been taken over a six-week period to equip them with professional cleaning service skills, janitorial and facility management skills. We also gave them basic digital literacy skills and soft skills like communication, report writing, financial literacy and leadership which they would need in their places of work.

As it is well known that unemployment rate in Nigeria is over 30% according to NigeriaBureau of statistics, this is very worrisome. Hence, the purpose of training is to equip youths with marketable skills. It is not all about knowledge, but the employer of today wants to know what you can do with your hands, and what you can achieve at the end of the day, and help add value to the company. Right now we need them to serve internship position to get better and know more about the industry. We are also grateful to Dr.TundeAyeye who presently is the National President of Cleaning Professional Association of Nigeria. He gave us the keynote address at this graduation ceremony. It is going to be the first of many with the kind sponsorship of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and United States African Development Foundation (USADF), we propose to run at least four batches of this Janitorial services”.

In addition, one of the facilitators, the CEO, Delonix Management Services, Mrs Jumoke Olatunji, said, “We are a cleaning and pest and control company. We are here today to celebrate the graduating students who just completed their janitorial training at Simply Exponential Vocational Training Centre. We came on board to impactlives,the programme is an avenue to train young citizens to provide janitorial services in a professional way. Professionalism is what we have taught them so that they can also go out there and add value to the nation.”

According to Mrs Olatuji, janitorial services involves a lot. It is a profession you can be proud of so far it pays your bills and brings food to your table, you can ensure a cleaner and safer environment. It is a profession that requires capacity building,training and research especially in this era of COVID-19 Pandemic. It is a profession that organisations seeks because there is nobody that wants to live in a dirty environment. The whole idea is to get them employed because they have been empowered and that is tell us that the rate of unemployment is drastically reducing in Lagos State”.

The best graduating student, Janitorial Batch one, OlayinkaAwonusi said, “I was doing business but the business collapsed at the advent of COVID-19, and I was at home doing nothing when I saw a link on LSETF’s website and I enrolled. Initially I thought it was not real. Weeks later I was called for interview and after that I was admitted for the training.

I’m happy for the opportunity given to me to participate in this training programme which lasted for six weeks. Skill acquisition is very important in our environment today where there no available jobs for the youths”.

In addition, another graduating student BamideleAdedayo narrating his experience during the training said, “. I love cleaning, it has been part of my life. So, I told myself if I must go far on cleaning profession, hence I must embark on professional training. So, I got this opportunity from a friend who introduced this programme to me and I applied online. I thank the organisers of this training programme, Simply Exponential Vocational Training Centrefor the opportunity given to me to go higher in cleaning profession and this initiative to the youths. I have learnt a lot in this training”.