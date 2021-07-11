By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Nigerian firm, Quantum Strategies and Energy Solutions, QSES, has signed an exclusive sales agreement with a U.S.-headquartered firm, ISCO Industries, to provide High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and fittings, fusion equipment, training and certification, and other allied services for the oil and gas, LNG, waterworks, mining, and manufacturing industries.

The agreement, according to the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of QSES, Akinwale Biobaku, followed due diligence and checks done by the agreeing parties, including the United States Commercial Services, USCS, of the US Consulate in Nigeria.

He said further that, the initiative was QSES’s response to the growing demand for HDPE pipes and fittings in Nigeria largely due to its environmental friendliness, energy conservation, and inherent cost-savings on installation, environmental pollution, maintenance, and repairs with direct ties with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, on energy conservation and environmental protection.

“Strategically, we will expand the knowledge base of our local manpower by investing in knowledge transfer in the form of training and certification.

“We need to continue to develop the skills of our engineers and technicians; we can’t continue to import manpower, especially skilled ones that we can conveniently develop through knowledge domiciliation and transfer. We would train our engineers and technicians, and expose them to globally accepted standards and practice for HDPE–ASME, ASTM, ISO, NFPA, AWWA to name a few.

“That is one of several benefits this bilateral partnership is bringing to the table. QSES and ISCO are extremely excited by this partnership.” Says Biobaku.

HDPE pipes and fittings are useful in several applications, including pipelines, buried firewater, potable water, and wastewater management systems. The agreement will ultimately employ many Nigerians.

QSES is an integrated innovation and business solutions provider to the Energy, Manufacturing, and Agro-allied sectors of the economy. The vision of the company is to be the foremost energy and business solutions provider across the vast economic spectrum in sub-Saharan Africa and the world.

ISCO Industries, founded in 1962, is a total piping solutions provider headquartered in the USA supplying a wide variety of HDPE pipe and piping materials to projects across the world. ISCO offers custom HDPE fabrication to provide solutions for multiple applications such as industrial, power, nuclear, oil and gas, LNG, mining, water, and wastewater.

The company also rents, services, and sells HDPE fusion equipment. ISCO has more than 35 locations in North America and holds a significant stock of HDPE pipe and piping products.