Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mohammed Sanusi, Attorney-General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and Public Analyst, Mrs Efe Etomi have been slated to address critical issues at the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Lagos Law Week scheduled for next week.

Sanusi and Ezekwesili are expected to give the keynote address of the annual Law Week tagged: Disruption, innovation and the Bar.

They are expected to set the tone for the conference by giving an overview of how technology, innovation and trade liberalisation are disrupting the practice of law across the globe and what it means for the Nigerian legal practitioner.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, and Mrs. Efe Etomi are expected to formally open the two-day conference which will feature eight plenary sessions.

Other experts from various sectors of the economy will discuss issues around national security and our fundamental rights; creating world class law firms in Nigeria; bringing justice delivery in Nigeria into the 21st Century; and changing landscape of arbitrator disclosure obligations.

Other plenary sessions will address topics on Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary: Key to Judicial Independence or Ruse?; Young Lawyers, Minimum Wage, Brain Drain and Professional Development.

A statement by the organising committee said: “This theme is apt especially at a time information technology is virtually driving major innovations around the world and also changing the way businesses do things ranging from communication to banking and payments, education, transportation etc.

“The fast paced innovation, disruptive solutions and services that information technology is bringing about have serious legal implications for every country including Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, pertinent as lawyers that we understand the practice of law in this technological era, how to be positioned and relevant.

“The relevance of a lawyer in a developing nation and the world at large goes beyond litigation, lawyers should be aware of how to gain relevance in a changing world and challenges to face.”

