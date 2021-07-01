..it’s been journey of faith – National Leaders

By Olayinka Latona

AHEAD of the celebration of 100 years in soul winning, evangelism and giving succour to the less privileged in Nigeria, The Salvation Army, SouthWestern Zone held it’s Centenary Fundraising Dinner recently.

The event which took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos with the theme: ‘Eminent Persons Fundraising Dinner’, also staged award of excellence to some distinguished persons including a corporate organisation in recognition of their selfless humanitarian services to the society.

With heart of gratitude and thanksgiving, the national leaders of Salvation Army, Colonels Victor & Rose-Marie Leslie at the event described 100 years of Salvation Army in Nigeria as a ‘journey of faith, compassion, love’.

Colonel Victor said the ministry has demonstrated ìts Christian faith and beliefs through practical concern for the social well-being of all mankind without discrimination.

In his words: “It has been journey of faith, compassion, love. Salvation Army stands not only to preach the gospel but also impact humanity and we have been doing that faithfully.

“Our mission is to impact the lives of people and make a difference. Despite all challenges that life throws at us, the Army is always ready to confront and tackle such issues and with God by our sides, we conquer,” he said.

Commending the good works of the church, former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ebi, who is the chairman of the event said he was surprised that The Salvation Army have been impacting lives without fanfare and discrimination.

On this note, Dr Ebi urged Nigerians to take a cue from the church by showing love to one another, eschew bigotry, ethnic rivalry and pray for the country to realise her potentials.

“Nigerians should imbibe the culture of being our brothers and sisters’ keeper. We should support one another, have compassion for ourselves and that is the only way we can move our country forward and develop,” Mr Ebi said.

One of the awardees, past president and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc, Transcorp, Chief Valentine Chineto Ozigbo in his reaction charged Nigerians to love one another and positively impact lives, so as to make the world a better place to live.

Chief Ozigbo said: “You don’t need to become a millionaire or billionaire before you can impact a life. The injunction that Christ gave us is to love one another and do that sacrificially. It is important for us to live a good legacy and keep on impacting lives.”

The Coordinator of the event, CSM Ntiense Williams explained that the SouthWestern Zonal Centenary Fundraising Dinner was chaired by CSM (Barr) Uche Iwuamadi including other seven Command Leaders.