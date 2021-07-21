The victims

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Four persons have been reportedly killed in Kwara state by thick smoke from a generator set that was left working all night.

The sad incident occurred at Ojomu family compound, Sanmora in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victims reportedly came from Lagos to celebrate the Sallah festival before the tragic incident occurred and claimed their lives.

The victims while savouring the Sallah celebrations with drinks and fun reportedly left the generator set working all night and slept off.

The generator set which was placed at the veranda close to the room the victims stayed, reportedly fumed strong and thick smoke into the room all night while the victims were asleep.

Consequently, the victims suffocated and died in their sleep.

Their corpses have been deposited at the Offa General Hospital morgue.

Two other victims said to be unconscious as a result of the generator fumes that filtered into their own apartment have also been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Recounting the gory incident, a reliable source who craved anonymity told Vanguard, “We discovered their lifeless bodies this morning. The head of the house, his wife and her friend and the friend to one of his children who followed them to celebrate Sallah from Lagos.

“In the night while they were still feasting, they put on the generator and left it working at the veranda. But they all slept off.

“It was one of the aged women in the compound who wanted to go and welcome them around past 7:00 am Wednesday that discovered their bodies and raised the alarm.

“Two of them who were still alive when residents went in were unconscious. They are lying in critical condition at the hospital now and we don’t know their state yet”, the source added.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development.

“Yes, I just called our officers there. The incident is true. We will continue to appeal to people to put safety first in all their actions even during celebrations.

“We, however, condoled with the affected family over this unfortunate incident”, he added.

