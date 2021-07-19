By Steve Oko

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that it had deployed no fewer than 633 personnel across Abia State to ensure free flow of traffic during the Sallah period.

FRSC Sector Commandant , Umuahia Sector, Mr. Paul Ugwu, who disclosed this in a chat with our Correspondent said that the agency had also deployed seven patrol vans to ensure that the major roads are properly patrolled during the period.

He added that the agency had equally in collaboration with the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest & Safety Scheme, positioned ambulances at strategic locations for evacuation of accident victims in the eventuality of any emergency.

The Sector Commandant who said that the measures were put in place to ensure accident-free Sallah celebration urged motorists in the state to observe traffic rules.

He said that the agency would intensify enforcement on critical offenses (accident-related offenses) such as use of phones while driving, over speeding, non-use of seat belts and child restraint, and use of mechanically defective vehicles.

He also said that the corps would enforce the use of speed-limiting devices on commercial vehicles and trucks to minimize road crashes during the period.

“We will clear instructions once we get information about any, and we will enforce covid-19 safety rules for both drivers and passengers”.

The FRSC boss urged motorists in the state to ensure that their vehicle particulars and driver’s license are valid.

“Those using expired, fake or forged driver’s license or vehicle particulars will have their vehicles impounded”, he threatened.

The Sector Commandant who expressed concern over the increasing rate of auto crash in the state urged motorists to comply with road safety rules while behind the wheel.

He said that the rise in the number of road crashes might not be unconnected with the near absence of FRSC personnel on the roads at the heat of the rising wave of insecurity in South East, but added that the agency would increase patrol now that the security situation is gradually improving

According to him 57 auto crashes leading to the loss of 40 lives were recorded in the state between January and May 2021, as against 42 crashes leading to the loss of 30 lives within the same period in 2020.

He further disclosed that a total of 108 vehicles including 22 trucks, 34 cars, 34 buses and five tricycles were involved in the 57 auto crashes recorded in the state between January and May 2021.

The FRSC boss, however said the corps had deviced some ” home-grown strategies” including aggressive enlightenment to minimise auto crashes.

“We have a stand- by team everyday for the rescue of victims, and we also have arrangement for night patrol to rescue accident victims”.

He appealed to residents of the state who applied for driver’s license to go to the Board of Internal Revenue to collect it, disclosing that there are over 2000 unclaimed driver’s license at the BIR office.