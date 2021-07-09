Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has described the demand of the southern governors for presidency to move to the south as unconstitutional.

The governor instead called on Nigerians to freely choose their president from any part of the country.

Bello made the remark while addressing journalists at the First Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Friday in Abuja.

The governor said the best and capable candidate should be chosen to steer the statecraft saying, “Nigeria of today is a ship that requires the best captain to deliver it to its destination.”

He said, “If zoning will resolve our problem, when Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo was President, all the problems of the southwest should have been solved.

“When President Umaru Yar’adua was there, all the problems of the North would have been solved and similarly, all Southern problems would have been solved during the era of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“When you are sick and you need a doctor, you don’t care where the doctor comes from, his tribe or religion because they do not count. All you want is to be healed.

“I will continue to insist that let the best candidate who will build on the legacies that Mr President is leaving behind emerge and should the nation go on Rotational Presidency, it should be done fairly with equity”, he said.

On state police, Bello said that State Police was not the best for the country as it was likely to be misused if allowed to sail adding that Community Policing should rather, be strengthened to function efficiently as exemplified in Kogi.

Mr Chris Isiguzo, President of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) said gathering journalists from across the country for the seminar was a step in the right direction.

He said that the governor Yahaya Bello administration has been able to transform Kogi State from the point where he met it to the pinnacle point where the state sits today.

“What is happening today is one of such initiatives coming from Kogi State and this should be first time in the history of this country for the governor to come not just to talk to journalist but to empower them by building their capacity and equip them to report Nigeria for Nigeria”.

He also urged journalists to undertake their reportage with selfless patriotism and place the country above all.

