University of Lagos trained Thespian, Rosemary Idomijie, is set to release her new flick. Crazy Gannies. The movie which will be in the cinemas from August 6, 2021, will be premiered on Satirday, July 30, 2021 at the Victoria Island, Lagos.

Crazy Grannies explores the adventures of three grannies. In a bid to relive their youthful days and rediscover themselves, due to a health scare, three sexagenarian women(Omodele, Ere, and Cheta, childhood friends with very different personalities) take a trip to a resort, where they have the adventures of their lives! Things get more interesting as the possibility of one of them finding love again is very high!

Written by Joy Elumelu, the film boasts of a stellar cast, including: Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu, Princess Damilola (Princess comedienne), Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe, Debo Adebayo(Mr. Macaroni), Jimmy Odukoya, Onyebuchi Ojieh known as Buchi comedian, Bayray Mcnwizu, Chinonso Arubayi and Abazie Rosemary

Directed by Tope Alake and Kayode Peters, Crazy Grannies is Produced by. Kayode Peters with Elrab Entertainment as Executive producer and Distributed By Blue Pictures Entertainment.