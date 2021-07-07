Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives have shot dead a suspected member of a robbery gang in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the robber was killed during a failed attempt to rob a bakery in the state capital.

Eyewitness account said that after the operation, the armed robbers snatched a vehicle belonging to the owner of the bakery to escape from the scene.

But police detectives reportedly chased them to Igbara-Oke, in the Ifedore council area of the state where they engaged the robbers in a shoot out which led to the killing of one of them.

It was gathered that after the shootout, one of the robbers was arrested while others fled the scene.

Also, Vanguard gathered that a police detective foiled an attempt by a five-man gang to rob an Akure cocoa merchant of N13 million in the Akure metropolis.

The Cocoa merchant, it was learnt was trailed from the bank and was double-crossed at Oshinle area of the state capital.

The victim reportedly fled on foot with some of the cash leaving his vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said prompt arrival of policemen after distress calls by residents in the area made the robbers flee after shooting sporadically and abandoned their operational vehicle

However, it was gathered that the sum of N2m has stolen from the remaining cash the victim left in the booth of his car.

The money was reportedly shared by some boys in the area who earlier helped the victim when he was running from the robbers.

In an interview, the cocoa merchant said that the money was meant to pay cocoa farmers in their farms adding that many farmers do not have bank accounts and preferred to collect cash.

The command image maker, Tee Leo lkoro told vanguard that all those involved in the stealing of the N2m have been apprehended.

Ikoro added that investigations had begun towards arresting the fleeing robbers.