



By Ibrahim Wuyo

SOMETHING historic and exciting has taken place in Kurmin Community! It is something that has the capacity to alter the living standards of the people and add value to their wellbeing and wellness: the doors of the first ever hospital and medical facility of any kind, were flung open a few days ago to the excitement of the community and its people.



One very important change that has come with that single and unprecedented development is that from now on members of the community will no longer take the risk of paddling with canoe to cross the river in the area to access a hospital in another community.



The building and commissioning of the first Primary Health Centre, PHC, at Kurmin has not only changed the landscape of the area but has also altered their living pattern and given them hope for their health.



Before now, it was a sad experience for the locals, especially when their pregnant women were in labour. Some have died in the process of looking for a canoe to convey them through the meandering river to the nearest health facility in the local government area.

Therefore, when the newly built and equipped PHC facility was launched in the community, the people’s joy knew no bound. The Village Head of Kurmin–Kaduna, Alhaji Umar Adam, said: “It’s now goodbye to maternal mortality. You can see how the village dwellers jubilated as the state government launched the new PHC to reduce women and children’s death”.



Alhaji Adam applauded Kaduna State government and the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, for constructing the new health facility, which is located at Unguwan-Tudu of Igabi Local Government Area of the state.



According to the him, no fewer than seven communities with over 10,000 residents from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds are going to benefit from the PHC.



Among the benefitting communities are: Hausa-Fulani, Gwari, Adara, Yoruba and other tribes that reside in the area.

“The new PHC will surely reduce the number of women and children that die in the community as a result of lack of health facility.



In previous years, many women and children died due to lack of any form of medical facility in the community, while many husbands lost their wives while trying to cross the river by local canoes to go to the nearby hospital.



The locals, according to Malam Muhammadu, a youth leader, promised to guard the facility and ensure that it benefits the communities in the area for as long as they could.



“This is our gift of the century; no more trauma or confusion anytime we have a patient or woman in labour. Crossing the river in such situations, particularly at night, had been a harrowing experience,” he said.