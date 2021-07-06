As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Rite Foods Limited recently aided the free breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment programme of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation for women in Lagos.

The exercise, which will be conducted in all parts of the state started with 200 women in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, and it saw medical experts from the Foundation offering free advice about the disease, its symptoms, causes, and prevention, together with the free screening and treatment.

Addressing the women at the Lagos City Centre, Lagos Island, the Foundation’s Medical Director, Dr. Femi Olaleye, said the initiative is aimed at sensitising the women on the dangers of the disease which can be harmful to health if not detected and treated at the early stage.

He stated that the Foundation’s health personnel carried out extensive breast examination on the women to ascertain whether they have lumps on them.

It also conducted cervical cancer screening on them through a visual stethoscope for possible treatment, as it is a disease that severely affects their internal body system if not detected early.

The medical director affirmed that most women do not know they have these infections and carry them for many years, hence there is a need for proper awareness, to enable them to know the health implications associated with it.

According to him, the scheme will be extended to other parts of Lagos State, with lkorodu and Lekki district in July, Onigbongbo area in August, AmuwoOdofin in September and, Ebute Metta in October.

Olaleye pointed out that the World Health Organisation, WHO, has recommended a perfect guideline for the prevention of cervical cancer in a low resource economy, which does not require going to the hospital but can be diagnosed through a medical examination called “see and treat” like what his Foundation has done.

The global health organisation also made known that cancer is the second leading cause of death, accounted for an estimated 9.6 million fatalities in 2018.

Overjoyed with the initiative, Optimal Cancer Care Foundation and the women commended the efforts of Rite Foods Limited for making the medical exercise a success.

Speaking on the CSR scheme, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said it is part of the company’s effort at giving back to society and also in boosting the healthiness of the women, who form parts of the consumers of the company’s quality food and beverage brands.

She affirmed that the company is poised towards ensuring the wellbeing of the people where it operates and for a better society that is free from diseases.

According to her, Rite Foods will continue in its stride to identify with organizations that promote initiatives that resonate with the company’s objectives of adding value to lives and help in making the country a better place.

